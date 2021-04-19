Logo
GTEK™ Barrier: Ideal substrate under tiles in residential and commercial applications

19 Apr 2021

GTEK™ Barrier is ideal as a substrate under tiles in both residential and commercial applications. It has superior abrasion resistance also making it ideal for high traffic areas when not tiled. The qualities of this board are due to the non-woven fibreglass composite lining on the face and back which provides superior moisture and humidity resistance. GTEK™ Barrier is easier to cut, fasten and install than other wet area tile substrates. Its tile carry weight capacity is 35 kg/m².

Description

GTEK Barrier is ideal as a substrate under tiles in both residential and commercial applications. It has superior abrasion resistance also making it ideal for high traffic areas when not tiled. The qualities of this board are due to the non-woven fibreglass composite lining on the face and back which provides superior moisture and humidity resistance. GTEK Barrier is easier to cut, fasten and install than other wet area tile substrates. Its tile carry weight capacity is 35 kg/m².

