GTEK� Ceiling smooth continuous surface in a project home living room
GTEK� Curve used for an interesting ceiling detail
GTEK� Wall and Ceiling used for a hallway
GTEK� Wall flat, blemish free
GTEK™ Wall and Ceiling Plasterboard: For a flat, smooth, blemish-free and monolithic surface

Last Updated on 16 Aug 2017

GTEK™ Wall plasterboard realises a flat, smooth, blemish-free and monolithic surface that will readily take decorative paints and thin cover finishes.

Overview
Description

GTEK™ Wall plasterboard realises a flat, smooth, blemish-free and monolithic surface that will readily take decorative paints and thin cover finishes. For residential and commercial applications where economy of effort and cost-effectiveness are crucial.

GTEK™ Wall comprises a gypsum core wrapped by a protective liner-board. Recesses in the long edges help provide a smooth, continuous surface on installation.

  • Interior wall lining system for consistently smooth surfaces
  • Suitable for residential and commercial applications
  • Takes readily to decorative paints and thin cover finishes
  • Cost-effective, quick and easy to install
  • An excellent substrate for all types of decoration


GTEK™ Ceiling is a 10mm plasterboard sheet designed specifically for ceiling use. Suitable for residential and commercial applications, GTEK™ Ceiling can be used in ceilings without sagging where ceiling joists lie at 600mm intervals.

GTEK™ Ceiling is a lightweight, easily-installed alternative to standard 13mm plasterboard. Featuring useful recesses on the long edges, a smooth continuous surface is assured on completion of installation.

  • Residential and commercial interior ceiling lining system
  • Cost-effective: quick and easy to install


GTEK™ Curve is a flexible plasterboard that enables the creative execution of curves on interior walls and ceilings. With its 6.5mm-thick design that may be bent around tight radii without wetting, GTEK™ Curve can easily be applied to timber or light-steel framing in a number of attractive finishes.

Ideally suited to a flat, blemish-free surface ready for decorative paint and thin cover finishes for homes and offices, GTEK™ Curve can be fixed to timber or CFS (Cold Formed Steel), light-steel framing or masonry using plasterboard screws, nails or adhesive.

  • Freedom and flexibility to create contoured walls and ceilings on interior walls and ceilings
  • Saves time and money on curved surfaces installation
  • Quick and easy bending to small radii – no need to wet
  • Recessed edges for continuous surface once flushed

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
BGC Plasterboard GTEK Fire & Acoustic Guide

6.02 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BGC Plasterboard GTEK MSDS Plasterboard Brochure

396.59 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BGC Plasterboard GTEK Product Range Guide

1017.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BGC Plasterboard GTEK Wall & Ceiling solutions brochure

1.44 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPerth, WA

6th Floor 22 Mount St

61 8 6220 4800
