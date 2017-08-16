GTEK™ Wall and Ceiling Plasterboard: For a flat, smooth, blemish-free and monolithic surface

GTEK™ Wall plasterboard realises a flat, smooth, blemish-free and monolithic surface that will readily take decorative paints and thin cover finishes. For residential and commercial applications where economy of effort and cost-effectiveness are crucial.

GTEK™ Wall comprises a gypsum core wrapped by a protective liner-board. Recesses in the long edges help provide a smooth, continuous surface on installation.

Interior wall lining system for consistently smooth surfaces

Suitable for residential and commercial applications

Takes readily to decorative paints and thin cover finishes

Cost-effective, quick and easy to install

An excellent substrate for all types of decoration



GTEK™ Ceiling is a 10mm plasterboard sheet designed specifically for ceiling use. Suitable for residential and commercial applications, GTEK™ Ceiling can be used in ceilings without sagging where ceiling joists lie at 600mm intervals.

GTEK™ Ceiling is a lightweight, easily-installed alternative to standard 13mm plasterboard. Featuring useful recesses on the long edges, a smooth continuous surface is assured on completion of installation.

Residential and commercial interior ceiling lining system

Cost-effective: quick and easy to install



GTEK™ Curve is a flexible plasterboard that enables the creative execution of curves on interior walls and ceilings. With its 6.5mm-thick design that may be bent around tight radii without wetting, GTEK™ Curve can easily be applied to timber or light-steel framing in a number of attractive finishes.

Ideally suited to a flat, blemish-free surface ready for decorative paint and thin cover finishes for homes and offices, GTEK™ Curve can be fixed to timber or CFS (Cold Formed Steel), light-steel framing or masonry using plasterboard screws, nails or adhesive.