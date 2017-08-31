GTEK™ Fire & Wet Area Resistant Plasterboard: Suitable for residential and commercial buildings

We have a range of GTEK™ products that are suitable for specific requirements of fire and wet areas in addition to those requiring both fire and wet area protection.

Our range of fire and wet area Plasterboards is specially designed to cater to your needs.

GTEK™ Fire

GTEK™ Fire is used in fire-rated systems, consisting of single or multiple layers of sheets, screw-fixed to steel framing and nail or screw fixed to timber stud framing.

GTEK™ Fire has a light-pink facing paperboard for easy identification and is available in 13mm and 16mm thicknesses with recessed edges, ready for taping and jointing with proprietary stopping and setting compounds.

GTEK™ Fire has been tested AS/NZS 3837 and AS/NZS 1530.4, by NATA accredited testing laboratories.

GTEK™ Wet Area

GTEK™ Wet Area has been designed and developed for wet area walls in residential and commercial buildings. Suitable for bathrooms, laundries, toilets and cleaning room areas as well as exterior ceilings such as alfresco areas.

GTEK™ Wet Area has a low absorption core, eliminates the probability of water wicking, therefore preventing possible damage to the supporting structure and wall finishes.

GTEK™ Fire & Wet Area

GTEK™ Fire & Wet Area is designed for use in wet areas governed by fire resistance limitations (FRLs). Use of GTEK™ Fire & Wet Area typically includes partitioning where FRLs are required in relation to wet areas, such as showers or bathrooms.

GTEK™ Fire & Wet Area is excellent for walls and ceilings and in residential and commercial applications. For more information on FRLs, please refer to the BCA and our Fire & Acoustic Guide.