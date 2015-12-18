GENX Series and GENX ULTRA Series flood lights and highbays

Offering major solutions to the lighting industry, LED Eco Lighting offer one of the highest lumen efficiency available. The high bay lights are versatile and offer subtle illumination for interior and exterior applications.

The ranges include:

High Bay fittings and led flood lights have 160 lumens per watt

Ultra-high output highbay range offers 220 lumens per watt

With lower power consumption and a greater light, output customers save money and reduce their energy footprint, as well as 5 year warranty and IP65 rating.

The range includes a large and diverse scope of sizes, shapes and power strength.

This product range has many Commercial applications, such as warehouse/commercial lighting fit out and also outdoor lighting offering over 40,000 hours of light.