Fuel Tanks, Lighting Towers and Expert Servicing from REDSTAR Equipment
Last Updated on 22 Sep 2011
Redstar stock Fuel Cells and Lighting Towers as well as providing parts & servicing for generators, compressors, welders and fuel tanks.
REDSTAR stock an extensive range of Fuel Tanks and Lighting Towers as well as providing parts and servicing for the maintenance of a wide range of industrial equipment. REDSTAR stock Fuel tanks from 450 to 110,000 litres and lighting towers from 4 to 6 heads with the most fuel-efficient options available across the entire range of products.
Expert maintenance from experienced technicians
REDSTAR stock a wide range of parts for all makes and models of diesel generators, compressors, welders, lighting towers and fuel tanks. With large regional centres and an extensive field service division Redstar’s expert mechanical and electrical technicians can service and maintain all of your equipment, including:
REDSTAR provides custom manufacturing and re-configuration to suit individual customer requirements.
- Generator Load testing
- Engine rebuilds
- Scheduled servicing and maintenance
- Generator load testing up to 2000kw
- Engine replacement
- Electrical upgrades and modifications
- Fuel and oil analysis
- Tune up's
- Lifting and protective frames
- Containerisation
- Custom trailers
- Size reconfiguration
- Custom built fuel tanks
- Custom skids and bunds
- Custom paint
- Sound attenuation