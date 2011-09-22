Fuel Tanks, Lighting Towers and Expert Servicing from REDSTAR Equipment

Expert maintenance from experienced technicians

REDSTAR stock an extensive range of Fuel Tanks and Lighting Towers as well as providing parts and servicing for the maintenance of a wide range of industrial equipment. REDSTAR stock Fuel tanks from 450 to 110,000 litres and lighting towers from 4 to 6 heads with the most fuel-efficient options available across the entire range of products.REDSTAR stock a wide range of parts for all makes and models of diesel generators, compressors, welders, lighting towers and fuel tanks. With large regional centres and an extensive field service division Redstar’s expert mechanical and electrical technicians can service and maintain all of your equipment, including:REDSTAR provides custom manufacturing and re-configuration to suit individual customer requirements.REDSTAR has in house load testing equipment which can be used to diagnose load handling characteristics of each generator. Full reporting is provided for each test. REDSTAR’s technicians have the extensive industry experience required to service, maintain and customise all makes and models of compressors, diesel generators, welders, lighting towers and fuel tanks.