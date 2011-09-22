Logo
Equipment Servicing, Fuel Tanks and Lighting Towers
REDSTAR Mining Equipment for demanding applications
REDSTAR provides custom manufacturing and re-configuration to suit
Expert maintenance from experienced technicians
Fuel Tanks, Lighting Towers and Expert Servicing from REDSTAR Equipment

Last Updated on 22 Sep 2011

Redstar stock Fuel Cells and Lighting Towers as well as providing parts & servicing for generators, compressors, welders and fuel tanks.

Overview
Description
REDSTAR stock an extensive range of Fuel Tanks and Lighting Towers as well as providing parts and servicing for the maintenance of a wide range of industrial equipment. REDSTAR stock Fuel tanks from 450 to 110,000 litres and lighting towers from 4 to 6 heads with the most fuel-efficient options available across the entire range of products.

Expert maintenance from experienced technicians
REDSTAR stock a wide range of parts for all makes and models of diesel generators, compressors, welders, lighting towers and fuel tanks. With large regional centres and an extensive field service division Redstar’s expert mechanical and electrical technicians can service and maintain all of your equipment, including:
  • Generator Load testing
  • Scheduled servicing and maintenance
  • Generator load testing up to 2000kw
  • Engine replacement
  • Electrical upgrades and modifications
  • Fuel and oil analysis
  • Tune up's
Custom design and manufacturing for specific requirements
REDSTAR provides custom manufacturing and re-configuration to suit individual customer requirements.
  • Lifting and protective frames
  • Containerisation
  • Custom trailers
  • Size reconfiguration
  • Custom built fuel tanks
  • Custom skids and bunds
  • Custom paint
  • Sound attenuation
REDSTAR has in house load testing equipment which can be used to diagnose load handling characteristics of each generator. Full reporting is provided for each test. REDSTAR’s technicians have the extensive industry experience required to service, maintain and customise all makes and models of compressors, diesel generators, welders, lighting towers and fuel tanks.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Ligthing Towers 4000W. 8000W

262.19 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar Fuel Tank Brochure

1.56 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRocklea, QLD

1828 Ipswich Road

1800 733 782
