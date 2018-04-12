For nearly 100 years, Altro have led the global market in resilient wall sheets and flooring systems. With their new selection of front of house flooring products, Altro draws on their experience in providing high-quality back of house products to round out their diverse product catalogue and provide a complete project solution for durable, contemporary, and highly-customisable flooring products.

The new release of Altro front of house products features three distinct lines: Altro Operetta, Altro Orchestra, and Altro Serenade. The different ranges meet the varied needs of busy front of house commercial spaces, and are compatible with Altro’s existing product suite to ensure seamless finishes between spaces.

Altro Operetta:

Altro Operetta is a robust floor perfect for medium to high-traffic areas. It is easy to clean and maintain. It has 25 attractive, natural and contemporary colours and finishes to fit in your interior design scheme. It matches and coordinates with Altro Orchestra and Altro Serenade to create a complete look throughout.

Combine with our extensive range of Altro wall cladding: Altro Whiterock for areas requiring a hygienic surface and Altro Fortis wall protection for busy areas that need extra protection.

Altro Orchestra:

For areas where comfort and sound reduction are important, 2.85mm Altro Orchestra has been engineered to create the ideal environment to learn and live. Low residual indentation facilitates the flexible use of equipment and furniture, including hospital beds. At the same time, the integrated impact sound insulation system cuts impact sound by up to 15dB

It offers comfort underfoot making life easier on the feet of students and patients but particularly hard-working staff who spend countless hours on the move.

With a palette of 40 colours and designs varying from calming neutrals reflecting tones of nature, to vibrant shades, Altro Orchestra allows you to create the right atmosphere every time. It coordinates with Altro Operetta and Altro Serenade for a complete look throughout.

Combine with our extensive range of Altro wall cladding: Altro Whiterock for areas requiring a hygienic surface and Altro Fortis wall protection for busy areas that need extra protection.

Altro Serenade:

Silence is golden. Whether softening the sounds of little feet or maximising privacy at work or leisure, acoustic Altro Serenade is more than up to the task. At 3.9mm thick and with 19dB impact sound insulation, not only does it reduce noise, it provides a high level of comfort underfoot, making it a great solution for well-used spaces.

With 15 colour and design options, it matches and coordinates with Altro Orchestra and Altro Operetta.

Combine with our extensive range of Altro wall cladding: Altro Whiterock, for areas requiring a hygienic surface and Altro Fortis wall protection for busy areas that need extra protection.