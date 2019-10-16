Freedom Retractable Screens: Freedom ZL2 integrated system

An innovative new retractable insect screen system which can be completely built into the wall cavity making your screening solutions even more discreet and streamlined.

If you are building or renovating, you can achieve a seamless look while keeping the insects out and letting the air flow in. The 12.5mm lower track can be either recessed or mounted directly onto floor level.

The Freedom Screens Integrated Frame is compatible with most door systems, including Bi-fold doors, sliding doors and stacking doors.

Features & benefits: