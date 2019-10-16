Logo
Freedom cut through wall retractable screens large openings
Freedom retractable screens for large openings
Freedom retractable screens integrated frame cross section
Internal view of Freedom retractable screens for large openings
Freedom Retractable Screens: Freedom ZL2 integrated system

Last Updated on 16 Oct 2019

An innovative new retractable insect screen system which can be completely built into the wall cavity making your screening solutions even more discreet and streamlined.

Overview
Description

An innovative new retractable insect screen system which can be completely built into the wall cavity making your screening solutions even more discreet and streamlined.

If you are building or renovating, you can achieve a seamless look while keeping the insects out and letting the air flow in. The 12.5mm lower track can be either recessed or mounted directly onto floor level.

The Freedom Screens Integrated Frame is compatible with most door systems, including Bi-fold doors, sliding doors and stacking doors.

Features & benefits:

  • Spans 6.5 metres in a single sided unit and up to 13 metres in a double.
  • The system incorporates Freedom’s innovative ZL2 retractable insect screen with a fully flush handle and concealed fixings throughout.

Contact
Display AddressCurrumbin, QLD

9 Traders Way

07 5598 3575
