Frameless Shower Screens
Last Updated on 14 Sep 2017
The range of customisable glass options combined with the range of reliable, proven hardware options means the shower screens achieve an open, minimalistic look without compromising on quality.
Overview
Frameless Shower Screens from Euroglass Australia offer precision and excellence that is only possible because of the many years of experience that Euroglass brings to the table. They provide you with peace of mind that your door will swing without slipping or falling.
Features and benefits:
- Custom designed frameless shower screen
- 10mm toughened safety glass
- Best genuine warranty in industry
- Hardware fitting in various styles
- Double action hinged doors with square and beveled hardware
- Double action pivot doors – top and bottom pivot mech
Choose from an extensive list of customisable options:
- Low-iron glass
- Acid-etched opaque glass
- Coloured and printed laminated glass
- Bevelled edge
- Square edge
- Square wall hinge
- 90-degree angle hinge