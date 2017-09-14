Frameless Shower Screens from Euroglass Australia offer precision and excellence that is only possible because of the many years of experience that Euroglass brings to the table. They provide you with peace of mind that your door will swing without slipping or falling.

The range of customisable glass options combined with the range of reliable, proven hardware options means the shower screens achieve an open, minimalistic look without compromising on quality.

Features and benefits:

Custom designed frameless shower screen

10mm toughened safety glass

Best genuine warranty in industry

Hardware fitting in various styles

Double action hinged doors with square and beveled hardware

Double action pivot doors – top and bottom pivot mech

Choose from an extensive list of customisable options: