Frameless Glass Fencing from Dimension One Glass Fencing

Protect your pool and your family with a safe and durable frameless glass pool fence. Dimension One Glass Fencing set the benchmark by using 12mm frameless toughened glass fencing in a variety of choices and configurations.

The benefit of installing a frameless glass fence is that it invites light in while keeping the noise and wind out

With an unobtrusive design and construction, it allows you to see through the fence. There is no requirement for pins through the glass panel as the spigots are clamped onto the glass panel which enables adjustments to be made easily if necessary.

Preparation and installation costs are minimized as there is no need for a channel in the concrete

Because the glass panels are raised from the paving or decking, water and debris can pass underneath the glass fence ensuring that scum does not build up on the bottom of the glass panels (which may lead to scratching whilst cleaning).