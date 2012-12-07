Frameless Glass Balustrades and Pool Fencing by Thump Architectural Fittings

The X1 series frameless glass balustrade system by Thump Architectural Fittings is architecturally refined and detailed, and can accommodate a diverse range of applications. The X1 series is the only frameless glass balustrade system able to meet all residential, commercial and crowd loading requirements.

Glass Balustrade Fittings with minimal posts and handrails

Frameless glass balustrades and frameless glass pool fences available from Thump Architectural Fittings offer minimal balustrade post and handrail profiles to maximise views.

Other features and benefits include:



Stair balustrades suitable for Mono stringers and cantilevered step treads

Balustrade systems fully compliant with all Australian standards and legislation

All glass balustrade fittings 316 grade stainless steel

Balustrade fittings and components 100% recyclable

Architect designed and manufactured in Australia

Stainless Steel Balustrade Fittings suitable for harsh marine applications

Stylish solutions for a wide array of applications

The X1 series frameless glass balustrade system is ideal for both residential and commercial requirements.



House balustrades

Frameless glass balustrades in retail centres, restaurants, clubs and pubs

High-rise residential and commercial balustrades

Pool Fences

Frameless glass balustrades with crowd loading requirements

Thump Architectural Fittings has in-house registered Architects that can work with clients or project architects to achieve any glass balustrade requirement which cannot at first glance be achieved with the standard X1 Series system. Autocad files are available by request to facilitate accurate and time efficient detail specification.