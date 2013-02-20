Logo
Shower Screens with quick installment
Glass Shower Screens
Frameless Shower Screens
Shower Screens that add style to any bathroom
Framed, Semi Framed and Frameless Shower Screens by Stegbar

Last Updated on 20 Feb 2013

Stegbar’s range of framed, semi-frameless and frameless shower screens designed to suit all bathroom styles whether it is modern, contemporary or classic.

Overview
Description
With over 56 years of experience throughout Australia, Stegbar is today recognised by homeowners, renovators, architects and builders alike as one of this country's leading manufacturers of highly crafted windows, doors, shower screens, coloured glass panels and wardrobes.

Stegbar's Range of High Quality Shower Screens
Choose Stegbar because their range of framed, semi-framed or frameless showerscreens will provide the inspiration you need to create your own perfect oasis.
  • Frameless Shower Screens
  • Glass Shower Screens
  • Grange Series - Semi frameless shower screens
  • Softline Series - Semi framed or framed shower screens
Included with all Stegbar shower screens, their highly qualified tradesmen will install your new Stegbar shower screen for you.

Stegbar's reputation is based on its commitment to innovative design, unsurpassed craftsmanship and excellent customer service.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stegbar Showerscreens, Mirrors & Coloured Glass Panels

2.35 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMacquarie Park, NSW

VENTORA GROUP PTY LIMITED Level 3, 78 Waterloo Road, NSW

