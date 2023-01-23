For a comfortable indoor climate - Renson outdoor blinds

An outdoor blind consists of a sun-resistant fabric, which is installed on the outside of the window. It stops the sun’s heat before it reaches the glass. The sun protection fabric slides open and closed in the side guiding channels. Outdoor blinds are a dynamic solution which you can easily adjust to your liking. Several types exist for installation in the façade, in combination with new windows, or for surface-mounted, after installation or a more limited renovation project.

WHY CHOOSE RENSON® OUTDOOR BLINDS?

RENSON regularly optimises its products to continuously improve upon the comfort level, appearance, and durability. Pressure tests, wind tunnel tests, climate tests and endurance tests guarantee the quality of a Renson outdoor blind. Thanks to our ingenious Fixscreen technology, the fabric is windproof in every position. The outdoor blinds can withstand wind speeds of up to 130 km/h when closed. This is equivalent to 12 on the Beaufort scale, namely, a hurricane.

SILENT ELECTRICAL OUTDOOR BLINDS WITH EASY CONTROL

The patented Smooth technology guarantees smooth, silent and durable guiding of the screen fabric in the inner rails and there is virtually no maintenance required. You can also roll the outdoor blinds up and down remotely with extreme ease. The Renson Connect app provides control over the position of the sun protection fabric anytime and anywhere.