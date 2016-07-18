Folding and concertina doors
Overview
The folding and concertina commercial doors from KRGS allow for security in any shape and at any length. With no floor track, any potential trip hazards are eliminated leading the way for safety and protection.
They are ideal for protection shopfronts against theft, allowing adequate airflow into businesses while remaining secure and an add-on for security purposes.
The range of folding and concertina include:
- Folding closure
- Security trellis barrier
- Clearglide Bi-folding door
These doors are ideal for the following locations:
- Banks
- Shop fronts
- Hotel bars
- Closed warehouse areas
- Government buildings
- Hospitals
- Clubs
- Sports arenas
- Airports
- Railway stations
- Heritage buildings
Folding closures
Security concertina doors in any shape or length. These commercial doors have no floor track and can be custom made in standard 150mm or 300mm wide panels. For use in all major shopping centres and duty free airport doors.
Security trellis barrier
Available as a mobile or standard fixed unit the security trellis barrier is ideal for keeping businesses safe due to its strength and functionality. The security trellis barrier is heavy duty and fully-framed for extra protection. Tested to Australian standard AS5039, it is suitable for use in high level security applications.
Clearglide bi-folding door
Clearglide is an innovative and versatile door and wall system providing the ultimate in practical folding doors; easily partition large areas within a building to create separate rooms.