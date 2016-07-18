Folding and concertina doors

The folding and concertina commercial doors from KRGS allow for security in any shape and at any length. With no floor track, any potential trip hazards are eliminated leading the way for safety and protection.

They are ideal for protection shopfronts against theft, allowing adequate airflow into businesses while remaining secure and an add-on for security purposes.

The range of folding and concertina include:

Folding closure

Security trellis barrier

Clearglide Bi-folding door

These doors are ideal for the following locations:

Banks

Shop fronts

Hotel bars

Closed warehouse areas

Government buildings

Hospitals

Clubs

Sports arenas

Airports

Railway stations

Heritage buildings

Folding closures

Security concertina doors in any shape or length. These commercial doors have no floor track and can be custom made in standard 150mm or 300mm wide panels. For use in all major shopping centres and duty free airport doors.

Security trellis barrier

Available as a mobile or standard fixed unit the security trellis barrier is ideal for keeping businesses safe due to its strength and functionality. The security trellis barrier is heavy duty and fully-framed for extra protection. Tested to Australian standard AS5039, it is suitable for use in high level security applications.

Clearglide bi-folding door

Clearglide is an innovative and versatile door and wall system providing the ultimate in practical folding doors; easily partition large areas within a building to create separate rooms.