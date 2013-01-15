Folding Banquet Tables and Conference Tables supplied by Nufurn
Last Updated on 15 Jan 2013
Folding tables which are useful as banquet tables and conference tables
Overview
Description
Strong, smart and lightweight banquet tables with a 12 year commercial warranty, built to satisfy the high industry demands of the 5 star hotel segment.
EventPro-Lite™ honeycomb core folding tables are incredibly strong and offer a significant saving in table weight as well as a greatly increased strength to weight ratio compared with traditional folding tables.
They are also extremely environmentally friendly and completely recyclable at the end of their very long and useful life.
Nufurn EventPro-Lite Folding Tables using recyclable materials
EventPro-Lite™ honeycomb core folding tables are incredibly strong and offer a significant saving in table weight as well as a greatly increased strength to weight ratio compared with traditional folding tables.
They are also extremely environmentally friendly and completely recyclable at the end of their very long and useful life.
Nufurn EventPro-Lite Folding Tables using recyclable materials
- Superior Strength - 6ft trestle table static load tested to 945kg (evenly distributed load)
- Ultra Lightweight - 6ft trestle table only 19.6kg, up to 40% lighter than conventional folding tables
- Environmentally Friendly - Made from 100% recyclable materials
- Full range of sizes carried in stock - Short lead times
- Hygienic - Vacuum formed ABS surface is easy to clean and can be used with or without tablecloths
- 12 year commercial warranty for peace of mind
Contact
Display AddressCondell Park, NSW
Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street02 9772 8900
Postal AddressCondell Park, NSW
Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street02 9772 8900