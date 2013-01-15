Folding Banquet Tables and Conference Tables supplied by Nufurn

Logo
Strong, smart and lightweight banquet tables with a 12 year commercial warranty, built to satisfy the high industry demands of the 5 star hotel segment.

EventPro-Lite™ honeycomb core folding tables are incredibly strong and offer a significant saving in table weight as well as a greatly increased strength to weight ratio compared with traditional folding tables.

They are also extremely environmentally friendly and completely recyclable at the end of their very long and useful life.

  • Superior Strength - 6ft trestle table static load tested to 945kg (evenly distributed load)
  • Ultra Lightweight - 6ft trestle table only 19.6kg, up to 40% lighter than conventional folding tables
  • Environmentally Friendly - Made from 100% recyclable materials
  • Full range of sizes carried in stock - Short lead times
  • Hygienic - Vacuum formed ABS surface is easy to clean and can be used with or without tablecloths
  • 12 year commercial warranty for peace of mind
Nufurn commercial furniture carries a comprehensive range of EventPro-Lite conference tables in stock.
Contact
Display AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street

02 9772 8900
Postal AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit 12 / 350 Edgar Street

02 9772 8900
