Folding Banquet Tables and Conference Tables supplied by Nufurn

Nufurn EventPro-Lite Folding Tables using recyclable materials

Superior Strength - 6ft trestle table static load tested to 945kg (evenly distributed load)

Ultra Lightweight - 6ft trestle table only 19.6kg, up to 40% lighter than conventional folding tables

Environmentally Friendly - Made from 100% recyclable materials

Full range of sizes carried in stock - Short lead times

Hygienic - Vacuum formed ABS surface is easy to clean and can be used with or without tablecloths

12 year commercial warranty for peace of mind

Strong, smart and lightweight banquet tables with a 12 year commercial warranty, built to satisfy the high industry demands of the 5 star hotel segment.EventPro-Lite™ honeycomb core folding tables are incredibly strong and offer a significant saving in table weight as well as a greatly increased strength to weight ratio compared with traditional folding tables.They are also extremely environmentally friendly and completely recyclable at the end of their very long and useful life.Nufurn commercial furniture carries a comprehensive range of EventPro-Lite conference tables in stock.