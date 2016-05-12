Folding Arm Awnings - retractable sun protection

Aalta’s stylish and contemporary folding arm awnings provide shade over decks, patios or courtyard and are suitable for domestic and commercial applications. Without the need of posts and framework, they are a cost-effective alternative to permanent structures. The extendable arms allow the awnings to retract neatly away so that unsightly mechanisms are not visible.

BX SERIES

The BX260 and BX270 folding arm awnings are sleek and streamlined in their design. The hood and front rail of the BX260 has a more organic shape than the BX270, which has a square hood and angular front rail. Both awnings have a closed cassette system which fully protects the fabric from the sun, wind and rain.

PR SERIES

The PR series awnings are the most cost-effective options of our folding arm awning range. With no hood, the PR210 is the perfect option to mount under eaves, where full overhead protection is provided by the building. The PR220 has a small overhead cover over the roller, which helps protect the fabric from the sun and rain when there is no eave on the building.

Technical information: