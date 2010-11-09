Fold Arm Awnings from Aluxor Awning Systems

Logo
Fold Arm Awnings for commercial and residential applications
Overview
Description
Aluxor Awning Systems supply a range of Fold Arm Awnings for commercial and residential applications

Fold Arm Awnings for residential and commercial applications
The Aluxor range of Fold Arm Awnings are suitable for a variety of application including:
  • Verandahs
  • Balconies
  • Restaurants
  • Cafes
Stylish and functional Fold Arm Awnings
Fold Arm Awnings create an outdoor room that offer users protection against the sun or light rain. Additionally:
  • Fold Arm Awnings create a cosy and private ambience which can be enjoyed in both commercial and residential settings
  • As a leading manufacturer of awnings, Aluxor is able to offer one of the largest folding arm awnings on the market, extending to up to 21 metres wide and 4 metres projection
  • Available in 5 different styles to match user aesthetic requirements and functional demands
All Aluxor fold arm awnings are extremely high quality and durable design for Australian conditions.
Aluxor Stratos III Brochure

Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

Unit 19 9 Powells Rd

02 9907 2211
