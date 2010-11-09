Fold Arm Awnings from Aluxor Awning Systems
Fold Arm Awnings for commercial and residential applications
Overview
Description
Aluxor Awning Systems supply a range of Fold Arm Awnings for commercial and residential applications
The Aluxor range of Fold Arm Awnings are suitable for a variety of application including:
Fold Arm Awnings create an outdoor room that offer users protection against the sun or light rain. Additionally:
- Fold Arm Awnings create a cosy and private ambience which can be enjoyed in both commercial and residential settings
- As a leading manufacturer of awnings, Aluxor is able to offer one of the largest folding arm awnings on the market, extending to up to 21 metres wide and 4 metres projection
- Available in 5 different styles to match user aesthetic requirements and functional demands
All Aluxor fold arm awnings are extremely high quality and durable design for Australian conditions.