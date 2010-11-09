Fold Arm Awnings from Aluxor Awning Systems

Fold Arm Awnings for residential and commercial applications

Verandahs

Balconies

Restaurants

Cafes

Stylish and functional Fold Arm Awnings

Fold Arm Awnings create a cosy and private ambience which can be enjoyed in both commercial and residential settings

As a leading manufacturer of awnings, Aluxor is able to offer one of the largest folding arm awnings on the market, extending to up to 21 metres wide and 4 metres projection

Available in 5 different styles to match user aesthetic requirements and functional demands

All Aluxor fold arm awnings are extremely high quality and durable design for Australian conditions.



