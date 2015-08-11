Flush Finish Door Jamb Systems from EZ Concept

EZ Concept's door jamb system is the only answer to creating a clean line, flush finish door jamb. Adjusted to suit any wall thickness The door jamb system has many other features and benefits including:

The EZ Concept Flush Finish Door Jamb System has perforated sides for flush finishing into the wall, achieving clean lines around the door jamb

These door jamb systems are totally concealed fixed

Easy to install as there is no need for architraves

Door jambs are complemented by a full range of hardware and invisible hinges to create a flush finish solution

Ezyfinishing sections Ezyfinishing sections Ezycap, Ezyreveal, Cavkit and Fastcap can be used to complement the Ezyjamb system in maintaining a clean line, flush finish look throughout the project. Ezycap Finishing of Wall Ends

Strong and versatile alternative for flush finishing stop ends

Its rolled steel profile provides a strong and secure wall end cap that is both durable and fast to install

Quick and economical finishing of wall ends

Ideal for hard to reach wall ends

Ezyreveal Flush Finishing of Window Reveals

Quick and economical finishing of reveals

Rolled steel profile provides a strong and secure window reveal, eliminating warping, twisting, cracking and damage from UV rays

Ideal for a flush finishing window reveals

Cavkit Flush Finish Cavity Slider Kits

Flush finish kit for cavity sliders

Cavkits can be used to transform standard cavity sliders into architrave free, flush finish cavity sliders

Cavkit is made up of Ezyreveal and Ezycap to trim and cap the plaster edges around the cavity slider opening

Cavkit can be customised to any cavity slider

Fastcap Custom Finishing Sections

Custom drywall finishing sections

Custom finishing and capping of plasterboard is made easy with fastcaps range of custom flush finishing sections

EZ Concept’s flush finish door jambs provide contemporary flush finish with clean lines and inconspicuous detail for doors, windows, wall ends, cavity slider kits and finishing sections.