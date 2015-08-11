Logo
EzyJamb product helps create timeless door frames and wall ends
Flush Finish Door Jamb Systems from EZ Concept

Last Updated on 11 Aug 2015

EZ Concept’s flush finish door jambs provides contemporary flush finish with clean lines and inconspicuous detail

Overview
Description

EZ Concept's door jamb system is the only answer to creating a clean line, flush finish door jamb. Adjusted to suit any wall thickness The door jamb system has many other features and benefits including:

  • The EZ Concept Flush Finish Door Jamb System has perforated sides for flush finishing into the wall, achieving clean lines around the door jamb
  • These door jamb systems are totally concealed fixed
  • Easy to install as there is no need for architraves
  • Door jambs are complemented by a full range of hardware and invisible hinges to create a flush finish solution

Ezyfinishing sections Ezyfinishing sections Ezycap, Ezyreveal, Cavkit and Fastcap can be used to complement the Ezyjamb system in maintaining a clean line, flush finish look throughout the project. Ezycap Finishing of Wall Ends

  • Strong and versatile alternative for flush finishing stop ends
  • Its rolled steel profile provides a strong and secure wall end cap that is both durable and fast to install
  • Quick and economical finishing of wall ends
  • Ideal for hard to reach wall ends

Ezyreveal Flush Finishing of Window Reveals

  • Quick and economical finishing of reveals
  • Rolled steel profile provides a strong and secure window reveal, eliminating warping, twisting, cracking and damage from UV rays
  • Ideal for a flush finishing window reveals

Cavkit Flush Finish Cavity Slider Kits

  • Flush finish kit for cavity sliders
  • Cavkits can be used to transform standard cavity sliders into architrave free, flush finish cavity sliders
  • Cavkit is made up of Ezyreveal and Ezycap to trim and cap the plaster edges around the cavity slider opening
  • Cavkit can be customised to any cavity slider

Fastcap Custom Finishing Sections

  • Custom drywall finishing sections
  • Custom finishing and capping of plasterboard is made easy with fastcaps range of custom flush finishing sections

EZ Concept’s flush finish door jambs provide contemporary flush finish with clean lines and inconspicuous detail for doors, windows, wall ends, cavity slider kits and finishing sections.

Contact
Display AddressCroydon South, VIC

130 – 140 Merrindale Drive

03 9737 2500
Office AddressPrestons, NSW

EZConcept AUSTRALIA - New South Wales 11 Avalli Road

1 300 399 526
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

EZConcept AUSTRALIA - Western Australia 11 Beete Street

1 300 399 526
