Flush Finish Door Jamb Systems from EZ Concept
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2015
EZ Concept’s flush finish door jambs provides contemporary flush finish with clean lines and inconspicuous detail
Overview
EZ Concept's door jamb system is the only answer to creating a clean line, flush finish door jamb. Adjusted to suit any wall thickness The door jamb system has many other features and benefits including:
- The EZ Concept Flush Finish Door Jamb System has perforated sides for flush finishing into the wall, achieving clean lines around the door jamb
- These door jamb systems are totally concealed fixed
- Easy to install as there is no need for architraves
- Door jambs are complemented by a full range of hardware and invisible hinges to create a flush finish solution
Ezyfinishing sections Ezyfinishing sections Ezycap, Ezyreveal, Cavkit and Fastcap can be used to complement the Ezyjamb system in maintaining a clean line, flush finish look throughout the project. Ezycap Finishing of Wall Ends
- Strong and versatile alternative for flush finishing stop ends
- Its rolled steel profile provides a strong and secure wall end cap that is both durable and fast to install
- Quick and economical finishing of wall ends
- Ideal for hard to reach wall ends
Ezyreveal Flush Finishing of Window Reveals
- Quick and economical finishing of reveals
- Rolled steel profile provides a strong and secure window reveal, eliminating warping, twisting, cracking and damage from UV rays
- Ideal for a flush finishing window reveals
Cavkit Flush Finish Cavity Slider Kits
- Flush finish kit for cavity sliders
- Cavkits can be used to transform standard cavity sliders into architrave free, flush finish cavity sliders
- Cavkit is made up of Ezyreveal and Ezycap to trim and cap the plaster edges around the cavity slider opening
- Cavkit can be customised to any cavity slider
Fastcap Custom Finishing Sections
- Custom drywall finishing sections
- Custom finishing and capping of plasterboard is made easy with fastcaps range of custom flush finishing sections
Contact
130 – 140 Merrindale Drive03 9737 2500
EZConcept AUSTRALIA - New South Wales 11 Avalli Road1 300 399 526
EZConcept AUSTRALIA - Western Australia 11 Beete Street1 300 399 526