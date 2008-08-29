Flooring Solutions - Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from RMS
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2008
RMS Natural Stone Tiles and Pavers come in a range of sizes for use in flooring, wall cladding, shelving and landscaping.
Overview
Natural stones are one of the world's oldest building materials, Travertine natural stones are formed by the evaporation of water in limestone caverns.
Advantages of Travertine Natural Stone
- Natural stone flooring hardens with age and exposure
- Due to its origins and structure, it can be processed in many ways, leading to different visual effects
- Prior to polishing, the cracks can be filled changing the appearance of the travertine tile or paver
Applications for Travertine Natural Stone Tiles
- Floor tiles, Wall cladding, Steps
- Sills, Paving, Mantle pieces
- Surrounds for windows and doors
Colours Available for Travertine Natural Stone
- Bianco Navona White
- Classico Cream
- Paglierinon Cream/Beige
- Noce Brown
- Variegato Grey
Sizes of Travertine Natural Stone Tiles and Natural Stone Pavers
- 800 x 400 mm
- 610 x 610 mm
- 610 x 305 mm
- 400 x 400 mm
- 305 x 305 mm
- Slabs cut to size on request
Finishes of Travertine Flooring
- Raw, Honed
- Honed and filled
- Polished, Sandblasted
For more information on any RMS natural stone tiles and pavers, please visit the website where you will find solutions to your flooring and tiling questions.
Contact
14 Baker Street02 9316 9677
2 Kirkdale Street03 9388 2000