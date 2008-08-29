Logo
Flooring Solutions - Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from RMS
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2008

RMS Natural Stone Tiles and Pavers come in a range of sizes for use in flooring, wall cladding, shelving and landscaping.

Overview
Description

Natural stones are one of the world's oldest building materials, Travertine natural stones are formed by the evaporation of water in limestone caverns.

Advantages of Travertine Natural Stone

  • Natural stone flooring hardens with age and exposure
  • Due to its origins and structure, it can be processed in many ways, leading to different visual effects
  • Prior to polishing, the cracks can be filled changing the appearance of the travertine tile or paver

Applications for Travertine Natural Stone Tiles

  • Floor tiles, Wall cladding, Steps
  • Sills, Paving, Mantle pieces
  • Surrounds for windows and doors

Colours Available for Travertine Natural Stone

  • Bianco Navona White
  • Classico Cream
  • Paglierinon Cream/Beige
  • Noce Brown
  • Variegato Grey

Sizes of Travertine Natural Stone Tiles and Natural Stone Pavers

  • 800 x 400 mm
  • 610 x 610 mm
  • 610 x 305 mm
  • 400 x 400 mm
  • 305 x 305 mm
  • Slabs cut to size on request

Finishes of Travertine Flooring

  • Raw, Honed
  • Honed and filled
  • Polished, Sandblasted

For more information on any RMS natural stone tiles and pavers, please visit the website where you will find solutions to your flooring and tiling questions.

Contact
Display AddressBanksmeadow, NSW

14 Baker Street

02 9316 9677
Display AddressBrunswick, VIC

2 Kirkdale Street

03 9388 2000
