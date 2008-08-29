Flooring Solutions - Travertine Natural Stone Tiles from RMS

Natural stones are one of the world's oldest building materials, Travertine natural stones are formed by the evaporation of water in limestone caverns.



Advantages of Travertine Natural Stone

Natural stone flooring hardens with age and exposure

Due to its origins and structure, it can be processed in many ways, leading to different visual effects

Prior to polishing, the cracks can be filled changing the appearance of the travertine tile or paver

Applications for Travertine Natural Stone Tiles

Floor tiles, Wall cladding, Steps

Sills, Paving, Mantle pieces

Surrounds for windows and doors

Colours Available for Travertine Natural Stone

Bianco Navona White

Classico Cream

Paglierinon Cream/Beige

Noce Brown

Variegato Grey

Sizes of Travertine Natural Stone Tiles and Natural Stone Pavers

800 x 400 mm

610 x 610 mm

610 x 305 mm

400 x 400 mm

305 x 305 mm

Slabs cut to size on request

Finishes of Travertine Flooring

Raw, Honed

Honed and filled

Polished, Sandblasted

For more information on any RMS natural stone tiles and pavers, please visit the website where you will find solutions to your flooring and tiling questions.