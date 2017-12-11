Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Gorter Hatches Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches
Gorter Hatches Floor Access Hatches

Floor Access Hatches: Convenient and simple cellar or underground access

Last Updated on 11 Dec 2017

Gorter Hatches’ range of Floor Access Hatches provide a simple and convenient solution for access to wine cellars and other underground spaces, including underground pump rooms, stores and for access to swimming pool equipment.

Overview
Description

Gorter Hatches’ range of Floor Access Hatches provide a simple and convenient solution for access to wine cellars and other underground spaces, including underground pump rooms, stores and for access to swimming pool equipment. Sitting perfectly flush with the floor or ground, our PT and AL Floor Access Hatches are safe for use in any indoor or outdoor area.

Features

Our PT and AL Floor Access Hatches are:

  • Lightweight and constructed from aluminium
  • Designed with the end user in mind, with our AL Checker Plate Floor Access Hatch boasting an anti-slip lid, for extra safety
  • Fitted with an electronic motor where required
  • When used externally, equipped with a gutter frame and a draining point for connection to storm water systems
  • Designed to match the surrounding floor material, for inconspicuous access*
  • Counterbalanced for one-hand operation – open and close with less than 5kg of force
  • Offered in standard sizes, and can be custom manufactured to almost any specification
  • Fire rated options available

*Our PT Floor Access Hatch features a recessed lid, which can be infilled with different flooring materials, such as concrete or tiles.

Contact
Display AddressPrahran, VIC

Level 1 257 Chapel Street

+61 3 8648 6636
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap