Floor Access Hatches: Convenient and simple cellar or underground access

Gorter Hatches’ range of Floor Access Hatches provide a simple and convenient solution for access to wine cellars and other underground spaces, including underground pump rooms, stores and for access to swimming pool equipment. Sitting perfectly flush with the floor or ground, our PT and AL Floor Access Hatches are safe for use in any indoor or outdoor area.

Features

Our PT and AL Floor Access Hatches are:

Lightweight and constructed from aluminium

Designed with the end user in mind, with our AL Checker Plate Floor Access Hatch boasting an anti-slip lid, for extra safety

Fitted with an electronic motor where required

When used externally, equipped with a gutter frame and a draining point for connection to storm water systems

Designed to match the surrounding floor material, for inconspicuous access*

Counterbalanced for one-hand operation – open and close with less than 5kg of force

Offered in standard sizes, and can be custom manufactured to almost any specification

Fire rated options available

*Our PT Floor Access Hatch features a recessed lid, which can be infilled with different flooring materials, such as concrete or tiles.