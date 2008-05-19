Floating Timber Floors and Tiles from Independent Floors

Floating Floors

Floating Floors create a stylish and versatile look which is perfect in any home. They're great in any room and are hardwearing and easy to clean. If your home is a newer, floorboard free home, don't despair. There are plenty of alternatives, such as floating timber floors, for you to consider. These can be put on top of existing concrete floors to create a fantastic effect. At Independent Floors, we stock a wide range of timber floors for you to take a look at. Pop in today to look through the range and seek advice from the friendly Independent Floors staff.



Tiles

Tiles are an eternal favourite in homes everywhere. They're elegant, hardwearing and easy to clean. We hardly have to tell you they're great in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry and even throughout the rest of the house. At Independent Floors, we stock a fantastic range of stylish and hardwearing tiles. With a great selection of ceramic, marble, and terracotta styles to choose from, you'll love the choice. In fact, the only thing better is the low prices we're selling them for.