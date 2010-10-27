Flexible Polyurethane Foams from Australian Urethane Systems
Austhane FF Series Flexible Foam Systems are soft moulded foams for use in furniture seating, automotive and packaging applications
Overview
Description
Australian Urethane Systems' flexible foams are flexible when it comes to processing and creating durable finished products.
Resilient Polyurethane Foams
- Available in various density range and fire retarded options
- High resilience, soft moulded foams
- Ideal for:
- Seat cushions
- Arm rests
- Head rests
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Furniture seating
Offering significant cost savings, these polyurethane foams are designed to suit various moulding techniques.