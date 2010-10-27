Flexible Polyurethane Foams from Australian Urethane Systems

Resilient Polyurethane Foams

Available in various density range and fire retarded options

High resilience, soft moulded foams

Ideal for:

Seat cushions



Arm rests



Head rests



Packaging



Automotive



Furniture seating

Australian Urethane Systems' flexible foams are flexible when it comes to processing and creating durable finished products.

Offering significant cost savings, these polyurethane foams are designed to suit various moulding techniques.