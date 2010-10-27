Logo
Australian Urethane Systems
Soft Moulded Foams, Flexible Polyurethane Foam Systems
Flexible Polyurethane Foams from Australian Urethane Systems

Last Updated on 27 Oct 2010

Austhane FF Series Flexible Foam Systems are soft moulded foams for use in furniture seating, automotive and packaging applications

Overview
Description
Australian Urethane Systems' flexible foams are flexible when it comes to processing and creating durable finished products.

Resilient Polyurethane Foams
  • Available in various density range and fire retarded options
  • High resilience, soft moulded foams
  • Ideal for:
    • Seat cushions
    • Arm rests
    • Head rests
    • Packaging
    • Automotive
    • Furniture seating

Offering significant cost savings, these polyurethane foams are designed to suit various moulding techniques.

Contact
Display AddressKings Park, NSW

25 Garling Road

02 9678 9833
