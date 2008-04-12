Logo
Flexcement Artificial Rock And Stone Overlay System
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Feature Walls, Wall Coverings, Concrete Overlay, Water Features.

Overview
Description

Applications
Recent Projects
Used around the World for over 25 years.

Colours and Finishes
Many colours and finishes

General Advantages
Stronger than concrete with half the weight, excellent insulating and sound proofing, makes dull and boring walls look like natural rock or stone. The Unique Decorative Concrete products Supplied by Flexecement Australia creates deep wall textures with a very realistic natural Stone or brick look. Our special wall overlay mix makes it possible to model real brick and natural Stone and can be applied on various solid surfaces such as concrete, tile, etc. The product is cost –effective and does not require labor intensive prep work that is necessary for other products. Our coloring process makes it possible to create surfaces that can be adapted to existing decoration. The speed at which our products can be applied is another advantage of our system compared with the time necessary to build natural Stone or Brick walls.

Contact
Display AddressKawana Waters, QLD

14 Fitzroy Crt

07 5493 9810
