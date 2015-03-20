Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rogerseller
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Handmade Collection
Bath
Bath
Basin
Handmade Collection
Bath
Bath
Basin

Flaper Handmade- Elegance and quality

Last Updated on 20 Mar 2015

no data

Overview
Description

Elegant and refined, this collection is inspired by the manual process of creating ceramics and the irregular shapes and lines that are produced.

Crafted from the versatile composite material Ceramilux

  • High resistant to heat
  • Resistant to scratches
  • Easy to clean

These unique designs are available in the following

  • Freestanding bath
  • Pedestal basin
  • Countertop basin

Available exclusively at Rogerseller, this new collection offers a unique style, elegance crafted together with quality and practicality.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Falper Handmade Collection Brochure

151.67 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurnley, VIC

173 - 177 Barkly Ave

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressNSW

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressQLD

03 9429 8888
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap