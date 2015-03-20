Flaper Handmade- Elegance and quality

Elegant and refined, this collection is inspired by the manual process of creating ceramics and the irregular shapes and lines that are produced.

Crafted from the versatile composite material Ceramilux

High resistant to heat

Resistant to scratches

Easy to clean

These unique designs are available in the following

Freestanding bath

Pedestal basin

Countertop basin

Available exclusively at Rogerseller, this new collection offers a unique style, elegance crafted together with quality and practicality.