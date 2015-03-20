Flaper Handmade- Elegance and quality
Overview
Description
Elegant and refined, this collection is inspired by the manual process of creating ceramics and the irregular shapes and lines that are produced.
Crafted from the versatile composite material Ceramilux
- High resistant to heat
- Resistant to scratches
- Easy to clean
These unique designs are available in the following
- Freestanding bath
- Pedestal basin
- Countertop basin
Available exclusively at Rogerseller, this new collection offers a unique style, elegance crafted together with quality and practicality.
