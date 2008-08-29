Flail Mowers, Mulchers and Machinery Attachments from Rockhound Attachments Australia

RockHound Attachments Australia are proud to introduce to the South Pacific region a range of flail mulchers, flail mowers, brush shredders, landscape rakes and electrostatic orchard or vineyard sprayers.



We have an extensive range designed to suit your skid steer, front end loader, backhoe, excavator or tractor with PTO drive, 3 point linkage.



The BrushHound series from RockHound Attachments is an industry leader with over 40 years experience.



Using only proven technologies the RockHound BrushHound has been improved for the new millennium and is part of the expanded RockHound Attachment line. These contractor quality attachments will work long and hard in most conditions.



Flail Mulchers

The BrushHound Excavator Mulcher Series are designed to safely cut and mulch small trees, grass and scrub.

These affordable brush cutters can make a long reach boom mower from any excavator or backhoe.

are available in 3 sizes and are extremely efficient in clearing heavy vegetation. The discharge is safely directed downward so no debris is thrown into the operator’s area.

Flail Mowers

The BrushHound Flail Mowers are designed to suit most skid steers while the Vrisimo Flail Mowers are a PTO series.

Available in front, rear, side or boom mount, we have a mower to suit most compact power units, skid steers, backhoes and tractors with 3 point linkage.

Other Attachments

Vrisimo Brush Shredders are a fast, efficient and affordable option to rotary slashers and are most suitable for vineyards and orchard applications. The original RockHound Landscape Rake designed and patented by the founder of RockHound Attachments.

designed and patented by the founder of RockHound Attachments. Windmill Spraymaster Orchard, Vineyard and Multi Purpose Electrostatic Sprayers manufactured by Vrisimo.

For more information on our Machinery Attachments, please visit the website at the link below.