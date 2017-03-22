Fixscreen: Windproof vertical sun screen
Last Updated on 22 Mar 2017
The Renson Fixscreen was the first external sun protection screen that was truly windtight in every position, thanks to an ingenious zip system. A symmetrical zip holds the fabric firmly in the two side channels. Fixscreen can be used to keep out the sun and prevent overheating in residential, offices and project buildings.
Overview
Description
Features:
- Fixscreen can be used to keep out the sun and prevent overheating in residential, offices and project buildings. It handles dimensions up to 22 m² in total. As Fixscreen can be installed hidden into the façade of a building, a screen headbox with limited depth was developed for building into the cavity wall.
- Softline and square design of the box are available, flexible in color options.
- The feed cable is integrated discretely, concealed in the side channels of the sunscreen.
Downloads
Contact
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC
Renson Australia, Factory 1/2-4 Clarice road, Box Hill Sth,(03) 9898 9367