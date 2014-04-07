Logo
Fireban One 4 Hour Fire Protection
Fireban One Bostik Tube
Fireban One Bostick Tube and Applicator
Fireban One the Tough, Flexible Fire Rated Seal by Bostik

Last Updated on 07 Apr 2014

One Part Fire Rated Intumescent Polyurethane Joint Sealant

Overview
Description

Bostik Fireban One is a fire rated, low modulus, one component, and Class-A polyurethane sealant.

When cured it will form a tough, flexible fire rated seal capable of cyclic expansion. Fireban One not only provides fire protection but can also withstand rain, sunlight, snow, sleet, ozone, atmospheric contamination and pollution.

Fireban One, the excellent weather durable sealant with 4 hour fire protection

  • 4 hour fire rating
  • CSIRO Certified
  • High durability
  • Excellent weathering resistance
  • Can be painted over
  • Non-staining
  • Excellent acoustic ratings
  • 50% total joint movement
  • Made in Australia

Fireban One cures via air humidity to form an elastomeric seal. Its excellent weather ability enables it to retain its original properties even after years of exposure to the harsh Australian climate.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Fireban One Information

60.36 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fireban One Product Brochure

103.65 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CSIRO Certification

286.19 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fireban One Product Information

474.82 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fireban One Manual

4.25 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

51-71 High St

03 9279 9333
