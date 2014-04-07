Fireban One the Tough, Flexible Fire Rated Seal by Bostik

Bostik Fireban One is a fire rated, low modulus, one component, and Class-A polyurethane sealant.

When cured it will form a tough, flexible fire rated seal capable of cyclic expansion. Fireban One not only provides fire protection but can also withstand rain, sunlight, snow, sleet, ozone, atmospheric contamination and pollution.

Fireban One, the excellent weather durable sealant with 4 hour fire protection

4 hour fire rating

CSIRO Certified

High durability

Excellent weathering resistance

Can be painted over

Non-staining

Excellent acoustic ratings

50% total joint movement

Made in Australia

Fireban One cures via air humidity to form an elastomeric seal. Its excellent weather ability enables it to retain its original properties even after years of exposure to the harsh Australian climate.