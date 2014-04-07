Fireban One the Tough, Flexible Fire Rated Seal by Bostik
Last Updated on 07 Apr 2014
One Part Fire Rated Intumescent Polyurethane Joint Sealant
Overview
Bostik Fireban One is a fire rated, low modulus, one component, and Class-A polyurethane sealant.
When cured it will form a tough, flexible fire rated seal capable of cyclic expansion. Fireban One not only provides fire protection but can also withstand rain, sunlight, snow, sleet, ozone, atmospheric contamination and pollution.
Fireban One, the excellent weather durable sealant with 4 hour fire protection
- 4 hour fire rating
- CSIRO Certified
- High durability
- Excellent weathering resistance
- Can be painted over
- Non-staining
- Excellent acoustic ratings
- 50% total joint movement
- Made in Australia
Fireban One cures via air humidity to form an elastomeric seal. Its excellent weather ability enables it to retain its original properties even after years of exposure to the harsh Australian climate.