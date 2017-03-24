Fire shutters with integrated egress doors
A diverse range of side coiling and vertical coiling fire shutters.
Overview
McKeon’s fire shutters with egress doors are only available from Greene Fire. We have a diverse range of vertical coiling and side coiling fire shutters with standard compliant swing fire doors. These shutters can accommodate large occupant loads and provide wide span opening protection to solve your egress problems.
Fire shutters are available in both manual or motor operated designs with single or multiple swinging egress doors. Some fire shutter products have flush mounted egress doors in an adjacent wall, side sliding fire doors and vertical coiling at the top allowing the rigid bottom frame with fixed egress doors depending on your building needs.
Fire shutters with egress door products:
- SafeScape® T2000 - A vertical coiling fire and smoke rated door system with a 3-hour fire rating which provides opening protection with single or dual egress swing doors.
- SafeScape® T5000 - Available with up to 18 complying egress swing doors. Doors are operable and connected to the bottom of the rolling steel. 90-minute rated assembly with a 340C over 30-minute Temperature Rise Rating when required.
- SafeScape® AC8000 - Can navigate around tight curves. SafeScape® AC8900 combines accordion folding, mechanical closing, dual egress with conventional swing door exiting in one assembly. Up to 3-hour fire rated to UL 10B. Smoke and Draft labeled UL 1784.
- SafeScape® S9000 - Side coiling ideal for opening in rated walls where headroom clearance is limited and enables the assembly to navigate around tight curves and contoured openings. Head track does not need to be straight and can follow unique ceiling design.