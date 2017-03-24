Fire shutters with integrated egress doors

McKeon’s fire shutters with egress doors are only available from Greene Fire. We have a diverse range of vertical coiling and side coiling fire shutters with standard compliant swing fire doors. These shutters can accommodate large occupant loads and provide wide span opening protection to solve your egress problems.

Fire shutters are available in both manual or motor operated designs with single or multiple swinging egress doors. Some fire shutter products have flush mounted egress doors in an adjacent wall, side sliding fire doors and vertical coiling at the top allowing the rigid bottom frame with fixed egress doors depending on your building needs.

Fire shutters with egress door products: