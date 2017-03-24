Fire shutters for wide span openings
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017
fire shutters that allow for enormous openings with high fire, smoke rated door, acoustic and insulation performance where required.
Overview
Description
McKeon’s fire shutters allow for enormous openings with high fire, smoke rated door, acoustic and insulation performance where required. Flexibility in vertical, side and horizontal acting models. Side coiling products do not require a floor track, can navigate around tight curves and contoured openings
Fire shutter products:
- Auto-Set® S4000 - This side activated design makes this product ideal for openings in rated walls where headroom is limited and enables the door to navigate around tight curves and contoured openings.
- Auto-Set® FSFD - Is the original automatic resetting fire door. Large over-size openings with fire rating up to 4-hours. FSFD – can be used as a security shutter.
- Auto-Set® CFS Series - Specification for counter fire and smoke rated model CFS shutter can be designed to accommodate almost any opening varying up to 8.5 meters in width and 3.5 meters in height for both interior and exterior applications.
- Auto-Set® H200 Series - H200 Series horizontal shutters prevent the migration of heat, smoke or hot/ toxic gases by creating vertical compartments thereby separating the vertical spaces from one another. Fire rating up to 2-hours UL 10B.
Downloads
Brochure
AutoSet CFS flyer
Brochure
AutoSet H200 flyer
Brochure
AutoSet Retrofit Operator flyer
Brochure
AutoSet FSFD flyer
Brochure
AutoSet FSFD IS flyer
Brochure
AutoSet FSFD STC flyer
Brochure
AutoSet FSFD TR flyer
Brochure
SafeScape S4000 flyer
