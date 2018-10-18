Fire safety solutions from Siemens

As a pioneer in fire safety, Siemens' innovative products and patented technologies are backed by over 160 years experience and know-how.

Our fire detectors offer multilayer signal analysis and intelligent analysis algorithms (ASAtechnology). Detectors with the innovative ASAtechnology provide intelligent detection of smoke, heat and CO in any environment, without false alarms. The uniqueness of our ASAtechnology has been proven by the Pragmatic Cooking and Shower test (QFES).

With our fire safety system Cerberus PRO, you can meet any application with confidence. The fire safety system excels through fast, reliable fire detection, alarm signalling, and control.

The fire safety solutions can be combined with the Cerberus Danger Management Station (DMS). Cerberus DMS integrates fire safety and security systems, including access control, intrusion detection and video surveillance.

Special offerings for your industry

Some markets require highly specialized fire safety systems. Siemens has developed dedicated solutions for commercial and public applications, including premium offices, data centres, hotels, historical buildings and museums, and education facilities.

Siemens Ltd. Australia is a Gold Member of the Fire Protection Association Australia. Our products are represented in the Australian fire market by Value Added Partners.