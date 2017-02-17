Smoke Control’s Visioneering range of fire rated glazing systems offer designers unrivaled flexibility.

The Fire rated glazing systems from Smoke Control are ideal for all types of buildings including offices, shopping centres, residential apartments, warehouses, hospitals and aged care facilities.

Visioneering(TM) is by far Australia’s largest range of quality fire resistant glazing systems providing virtually any combination of fire, acoustic, light transmission, and energy performance.

From timber to steel and stainless steel frames Smoke Control have a myriad of options for you to match in with other standard glazing systems.

The products in the range include:

VisioneeringTM EI60 framed glazed partition

VisioneeringTM EI30 framed glazed partition

VisioneeringTM EI60 frameless glazed partition

VisioneeringTM EI60 framed glazed partition

Framed glazed partitions for 60 minutes of protection from smoke and fire. Designed for flush-glazed interiors allowing it to blend into the surrounding architecture. Providing very effective fire resistance

for -/60/60 the glass system contains an interlayer that becomes opaque in the event of fire and acts as a heat shield.

VisioneeringTM EI30 framed glazed partition

Framed glazed partitions for 30 minutes of protection from smoke and fire. Providing very effective fire resistance for -/30/30 the glass system contains an interlayer that becomes opaque in the event of fire and acts as a heat shield.

VisioneeringTM EI60 frameless glazed partition

Proprietary frameless joint system fire tested and approved for -/60/60 in accordance with AS1530.4. Designed for or flush-glazed interiors allowing it to blend into the surrounding architecture.