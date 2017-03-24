Fire curtains and smoke curtains
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017
Overview
Greene Fire manufacture fire curtains and smoke control in Sydney. Our products are the most tested and certified products in the market as well as having the largest range.
Fire curtains and smoke curtains are made from technologically advanced fire resistant fabric encased in a compact steel housing. The fire curtain will remain invisibly retracted until activated by an alarm or detector signal, at which time they close safely to the floor. They will stop and control the spread of fire and smoke throughout a building.
Developed to provide an alternative to fixed non-loadbearing walls, partitions and fire shutters; fire curtains and smoke curtains can be used as part of a fire engineering performance solution in commercial, residential and industrial applications such as airports, shopping centres, offices and hotels or where the need for maintaining open areas for access is vital.
Fire curtains and smoke curtains assist with building design by providing a lightweight solution to protect large openings. Traditional building materials normally cannot protect such openings, requiring more space within the building and are a heavy load on the structure.
Fire curtains are made in vertical and horizontal configurations to suit almost any building requirement. The compact Vii Fire range provides cost effective options up to 3m x 3m in size.
Fire curtain and smoke curtain products:
- Concertina - Concertina fire curtain protects without the need for corner posts or side guides and has a unique folding system which can form almost any shape. This makes it a perfect solution for protecting atrium and internal stairs. Fire protection up to 4 hours to AS1530.4.
- FireMaster – Many options of fire curtain are available to protect openings in buildings for fire and smoke for up to 4 hours to AS1530.4.
- SmokeStop - A smoke curtain is a device that controls the movement of smoke during a fire by directing the smoke towards mechanical or natural ventilation points.
- ViiFire - ViiFire range is easy for a competent person to install. Up to 2 hours fire performance to AS1530.4 and smoke rating is tested to AS1530.7 (2007).
- evacU8 - SmokeStop evacU8 is generally used in conjunction with the SmokeStop™ Active Smoke Barrier and is applied as an intuitive way of escape in case of emergency. This product is specifically designed to allow large numbers of people to escape through the smoke barrier. Perfect for use in airports, convention centres and other applications where there could be considerable number of people evacuating.