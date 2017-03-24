Greene Fire manufacture fire curtains and smoke control in Sydney. Our products are the most tested and certified products in the market as well as having the largest range.

Fire curtains and smoke curtains are made from technologically advanced fire resistant fabric encased in a compact steel housing. The fire curtain will remain invisibly retracted until activated by an alarm or detector signal, at which time they close safely to the floor. They will stop and control the spread of fire and smoke throughout a building.

Developed to provide an alternative to fixed non-loadbearing walls, partitions and fire shutters; fire curtains and smoke curtains can be used as part of a fire engineering performance solution in commercial, residential and industrial applications such as airports, shopping centres, offices and hotels or where the need for maintaining open areas for access is vital.

Fire curtains and smoke curtains assist with building design by providing a lightweight solution to protect large openings. Traditional building materials normally cannot protect such openings, requiring more space within the building and are a heavy load on the structure.

Fire curtains are made in vertical and horizontal configurations to suit almost any building requirement. The compact Vii Fire range provides cost effective options up to 3m x 3m in size.

Fire curtain and smoke curtain products: