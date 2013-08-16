Fire and Non-Fire Rated Acoustic Doors from Pyropanel Developments

Overview

Description

Pyropanel Acoustic Doors have been tested for acoustic resistance by various different independent testing laboratories. All Pyropanel Acoustic doors have perimeter and bottom seals which meet the BCA specification for smoke doors and some have additional smoke testing to Australian Standards.



Pyropanel acoustic doors are available in a range of Rw ratings from 27 to 47 and are available in both fire and non-fire rated models. These doors are predominantly used in applications where noise can be a hindrance including warehouses, hospitals and apartments.



These doors can be installed in either timber jambs (subject to fire resistance requirements) or metal frames that are either backfilled with grout or tightly packed with Pyropanel FR board. Because acoustic performance is very reliant on the correct installation of the door leaf and door seals, it is recommended that all work be carried out by a licensed Pyropanel distributor.



