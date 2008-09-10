Fire Rated Doorsets from Pyropanel Developments
Pyropanel not only provide fire rated steel door sets, but also sliding doors to protect against fires.
Overview
Timber Fire Rated DoorsetsPyropanel® fire doors are less dense than many other doors available on the market and especially durable, with most having the ability to be trimmed on site to ensure a perfect fit without compromising the fire rating.
Fire Tested and Approved
For use in:
- Masonry Walls
- Autoclaved Aerated Blocks
- Timber Stud Walls
- Steel Stud Walls
- Hardie "Styrocon" Walls
- Hebel Block
Timber Door Facings
- Plywood for paint (standard finish)
- Selected veneer face plywood
- Fire retardant grade laminate
- Sheet steel faces and edges
- Sheet Aluminium 'Acroyn' PVC facing
Vision Panels and Internal Drop Shutters for Fire Doors
Additional fire door features include:
- Vision panels
- Stainless steel kick plates
- Decorative mouldings (of plastic or timber)
- Internal drop shutter - up to 3 hours
Insulated Steel Fire Rated Doorsets
This new Pyropanel Insulated Steel Fire Resistant doorset has an absolute minimum of combustible content, and has special seals in all edges to prevent the spread of hot smoke and gases. Cold smoke is minimised by the specially designed Euroseal® gasket located in the stop of the door frame. This method also substantially reduces sound transmission.
- Provide compartmentation in buildings preventing the spread of smoke or fire
- May be installed internally or externally
Steel Fire Doors for High Traffic Areas
- Carparks
- Shopping Centres
- Factories and Warehouses
- Schools
- Public buildings
- High rise commercial buildings
- Hospitals
Fire Rated Acoustic Sliding Doors
Pyropanel® sliding fire door assemblies are rated up to 5 hours.
- Low weight for rating 50kg/m2
- Can be site built where access is limited
- Strong internal frame ensuring long service
- Excellent insulation and acoustic properties
- Available up to 5000 X 6000mm (or equivalent square area per leaf)
- May be face wall or cavity mounted
- Wicket door approved