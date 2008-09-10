Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Pyropanel Developments
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Fire Rated Doorsets
Fire Rated Doors
Fire Rated Doors
Fire Rated Doorsets from Pyropanel Developments
Fire Rated Doorsets
Fire Rated Doors
Fire Rated Doors
Fire Rated Doorsets from Pyropanel Developments

Fire Rated Doorsets from Pyropanel Developments

Last Updated on 10 Sep 2008

Pyropanel not only provide fire rated steel door sets, but also sliding doors to protect against fires.

Overview
Description

Timber Fire Rated DoorsetsPyropanel® fire doors are less dense than many other doors available on the market and especially durable, with most having the ability to be trimmed on site to ensure a perfect fit without compromising the fire rating.

Fire Tested and Approved
For use in:

  • Masonry Walls
  • Autoclaved Aerated Blocks
  • Timber Stud Walls
  • Steel Stud Walls
  • Hardie "Styrocon" Walls
  • Hebel Block

Timber Door Facings

  • Plywood for paint (standard finish)
  • Selected veneer face plywood
  • Fire retardant grade laminate
  • Sheet steel faces and edges
  • Sheet Aluminium 'Acroyn' PVC facing

Vision Panels and Internal Drop Shutters for Fire Doors
Additional fire door features include:

  • Vision panels
  • Stainless steel kick plates
  • Decorative mouldings (of plastic or timber)
  • Internal drop shutter - up to 3 hours

Insulated Steel Fire Rated Doorsets
This new Pyropanel Insulated Steel Fire Resistant doorset has an absolute minimum of combustible content, and has special seals in all edges to prevent the spread of hot smoke and gases. Cold smoke is minimised by the specially designed Euroseal® gasket located in the stop of the door frame. This method also substantially reduces sound transmission.

  • Provide compartmentation in buildings preventing the spread of smoke or fire
  • May be installed internally or externally

Steel Fire Doors for High Traffic Areas

  • Carparks
  • Shopping Centres
  • Factories and Warehouses
  • Schools
  • Public buildings
  • High rise commercial buildings
  • Hospitals

Fire Rated Acoustic Sliding Doors
Pyropanel® sliding fire door assemblies are rated up to 5 hours.

  • Low weight for rating 50kg/m2
  • Can be site built where access is limited
  • Strong internal frame ensuring long service
  • Excellent insulation and acoustic properties
  • Available up to 5000 X 6000mm (or equivalent square area per leaf)
  • May be face wall or cavity mounted
  • Wicket door approved
Pyropanel are leading innovators of fire rated and special purpose doorsets.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Pyropanel® Fire Rated Doorsets

699.83 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWantirna South, VIC

Unit 1, 97 Lewis Road

03 9837 8500
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap