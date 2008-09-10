Fire Rated Doorsets from Pyropanel Developments

Timber Fire Rated DoorsetsPyropanel® fire doors are less dense than many other doors available on the market and especially durable, with most having the ability to be trimmed on site to ensure a perfect fit without compromising the fire rating.



Fire Tested and Approved

For use in:

Masonry Walls

Autoclaved Aerated Blocks

Timber Stud Walls

Steel Stud Walls

Hardie "Styrocon" Walls

Hebel Block

Timber Door Facings

Plywood for paint (standard finish)

Selected veneer face plywood

Fire retardant grade laminate

Sheet steel faces and edges

Sheet Aluminium 'Acroyn' PVC facing

Vision Panels and Internal Drop Shutters for Fire Doors

Additional fire door features include:

Vision panels

Stainless steel kick plates

Decorative mouldings (of plastic or timber)

Internal drop shutter - up to 3 hours

Insulated Steel Fire Rated Doorsets

This new Pyropanel Insulated Steel Fire Resistant doorset has an absolute minimum of combustible content, and has special seals in all edges to prevent the spread of hot smoke and gases. Cold smoke is minimised by the specially designed Euroseal® gasket located in the stop of the door frame. This method also substantially reduces sound transmission.

Provide compartmentation in buildings preventing the spread of smoke or fire

May be installed internally or externally

Steel Fire Doors for High Traffic Areas

Carparks

Shopping Centres

Factories and Warehouses

Schools

Public buildings

High rise commercial buildings

Hospitals

Fire Rated Acoustic Sliding Doors

Pyropanel® sliding fire door assemblies are rated up to 5 hours.

Low weight for rating 50kg/m2

Can be site built where access is limited

Strong internal frame ensuring long service

Excellent insulation and acoustic properties

Available up to 5000 X 6000mm (or equivalent square area per leaf)

May be face wall or cavity mounted

Wicket door approved

Pyropanel are leading innovators of fire rated and special purpose doorsets.