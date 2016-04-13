Fingerprint-proof Traceless laminate

Surfaces You Can Touch...Without Leaving A Trace

The Wilsonart® Traceless Collection is a range of high pressure laminates that can be used in the most demanding applications where design flexibility is paramount. The collection features an anti-fingerprint technology that allows surfaces to be touched without leaving a trace.

Horizontal And Vertical Applications

Known for design flexibility and pure beauty, Wilsonart’s Traceless Collection is a popular choice for vertical and horizontal applications in any residential or commercial space. The Traceless Premium 'TP' range can be used for horizontal applications due to anti-fingerprint technology which is infused into the laminate making process, resulting in a highly durable surface that is impact, scratch and heat resistant.

With a range of versatile decors to choose from, the Traceless Collection can help elevate your design with its smooth and velvety texture.