Detailed product image of laminate with fingerprint proof technology
Detailed product image of laminate cupboard with fingerprint proof technology
Detailed product image of laminate with fingerprint proof technology
Detailed product image of laminate cupboard with fingerprint proof technology

Fingerprint-proof Traceless laminate

Last Updated on 13 Apr 2016

The Wilsonart® Traceless Collection is a range of high pressure laminates that can be used in the most demanding applications where design flexibility is paramount. The collection features an anti-fingerprint technology that allows surfaces to be touched without leaving a trace.

Overview
Description

Surfaces You Can Touch...Without Leaving A Trace

The Wilsonart® Traceless Collection is a range of high pressure laminates that can be used in the most demanding applications where design flexibility is paramount. The collection features an anti-fingerprint technology that allows surfaces to be touched without leaving a trace.

Horizontal And Vertical Applications

Known for design flexibility and pure beauty, Wilsonart’s Traceless Collection is a popular choice for vertical and horizontal applications in any residential or commercial space. The Traceless Premium 'TP' range can be used for horizontal applications due to anti-fingerprint technology which is infused into the laminate making process, resulting in a highly durable surface that is impact, scratch and heat resistant.

Secure a complimentary sample today

With a range of versatile decors to choose from, the Traceless Collection can help elevate your design with its smooth and velvety texture.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Traceless Laminate Brochure

178.63 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

350 Hume Highway

1300 910 957
