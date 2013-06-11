Finger and Hand Safety with MK1A for Hinge Opening Side from Fingersafe®
Essential door safety with Fingersafe® MK1A for all doors and any application.
Overview
Developed in 1992 and trademarked worldwide Fingersafe® exclusively produces the MK1A door safety product that effectively ejects fingers from the opening hinge side of a door.
Simple to install in any application, these intelligent solutions fit the complete length on both sides of the door and protect fingers from critical injuries.
Without integration of Fingersafe® the hazardous gaps on the hinge side of a door have the potential to force 40 tons per square inch of pressure on a trapped finger causing trauma, mutilation or even amputation.
Focused on essential health and safety, Fingersafe® is critical in areas exposed to the very young, elderly and individuals with special needs
- Suitable for all doors in commercial and domestic applications including fire doors
- Stocked length of 1930mm (6ft 4in) and 2032mm (6ft 8in) that allows for a full 12.5cm (5in) door opening
- Applicable to wood, aluminium, metal, stainless steel, uPVC and Crittal doors, to a full 180 degrees to a maximum opening of 12.5cm (5in)
- Adaptable for doors or gates with a maximum opening of up to 21.5cm (8.5in)
- Compatible to fit rising butts
Available in a spectrum of colours including:
- Black
- Brown
- Caramel
- Cream/Ivory
- Dark Blue
- Dark Grey
- Light Grey
- Red
- White
- Yellow
Proven effectiveness, durability and safety, Fingersafe® is installed around the world in leading corporations including Mcdonald’s, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and KFC. Fingersafe® is also integrated into schools, educational buildings and healthcare centres nationwide, notably the White House Day Care Centre on Capital Hill, Washington DC.