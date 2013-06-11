Finger and Hand Safety with MK1A for Hinge Opening Side from Fingersafe®

Developed in 1992 and trademarked worldwide Fingersafe® exclusively produces the MK1A door safety product that effectively ejects fingers from the opening hinge side of a door.



Simple to install in any application, these intelligent solutions fit the complete length on both sides of the door and protect fingers from critical injuries.



Without integration of Fingersafe® the hazardous gaps on the hinge side of a door have the potential to force 40 tons per square inch of pressure on a trapped finger causing trauma, mutilation or even amputation.



Focused on essential health and safety, Fingersafe® is critical in areas exposed to the very young, elderly and individuals with special needs

Suitable for all doors in commercial and domestic applications including fire doors

Stocked length of 1930mm (6ft 4in) and 2032mm (6ft 8in) that allows for a full 12.5cm (5in) door opening

Applicable to wood, aluminium, metal, stainless steel, uPVC and Crittal doors, to a full 180 degrees to a maximum opening of 12.5cm (5in)

Adaptable for doors or gates with a maximum opening of up to 21.5cm (8.5in)

Compatible to fit rising butts

Available in a spectrum of colours including:

Black

Brown

Caramel

Cream/Ivory

Dark Blue

Dark Grey

Light Grey

Red

White

Yellow

Proven effectiveness, durability and safety, Fingersafe® is installed around the world in leading corporations including Mcdonald’s, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and KFC. Fingersafe® is also integrated into schools, educational buildings and healthcare centres nationwide, notably the White House Day Care Centre on Capital Hill, Washington DC.