Filtered Boiling and Chilled Water from a single tap by Whelan

Under Bench Drinking Water Dispensers

Instant filtered boiling and filtered chilled water on tap whenever required

Features a Twin Filter Manifold which dispenses filtered boiling and ambient water by turning the handle to the left or right

By adding an under bench water chiller, chilled water can be dispensed also

An energy saver pack with 24/7 programmable timer is optional also

5 sizes available ranging between 2 to 15 litres

Since 1999 the Twin Tap Series 2 has been a great solution for providing filtered boiling and chilled drinking water from one tap.The Whelan Twin Tap Series 2 are designed to provide drinking water systems in commercial and residential applications.