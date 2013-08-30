FilaVOID Expanded Paper Honeycomb for Construction Applications from BildaVOID Concrete Voidforming Systems
Last Updated on 30 Aug 2013
Expanded Paper Honeycomb for construction and architectural applications
Overview
Description
BildaVOID manufactures the FilaVOID range of Expanded Paper Honeycomb which is suitable for a range of different applications including residential, commercial and industrial construction.
Excellent economy with the lightweight honeycomb design
- Can be used in place of concrete to reduce cost and weight
- Internal expanded honeycomb core features face sheets glued top and bottom
- Factory assembly ensures that costs are minimised for customers
- Manufactured from 400um box board and readily takes up moisture to facilitate decomposition
FilaVOID can be easily cut to cater for custom requirements
- Cater for specific requirements with ease by simply cutting panels to suit a particular area
- Save time and hassle with easy installation of readymade panels
- FilaVOID may be stacked to achieve greater void depths
- Available in multiple panel sizes including 2400mm x 1200mm, and 2400 x 800mm, in depths of 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 150mm and 200mm
FilaVOID is an economical, lightweight and durable alternative to concrete filling. The FilaVOID panels provide the ideal solution to your residential, commercial and industrial construction requirements.