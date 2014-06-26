The Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone provide a flooring solution that not only answer a wide range of aesthetic and budget requirements, but also provide an ethical and environmental flooring solution for all interior situations and applications.

Fibonacci Stone’s Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications

One of Fibonacci Stone’s leading tile products

Natural, earthy hues and rich tonal depths

Offers aesthetic appeal and durability

Versatile flooring solution for contemporary fitouts

The pebbly and riverstone qualities of the Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles bring the most refined aspects of outdoor aesthetics, indoors

Pale powder blues and dark matte browns blend to create a warm neutral tonal palette

High slip resistance

Minimal ongoing maintenance required

100% Green Star rating

The Fibonacci Stone Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:

600x600x21mm

600x400x18mm

400x400x15mm

Manufactured from natural stone and cement, the Earth Honed range from Fibonacci Stone adds appeal and a seamless finish to any interior space and installation.