Fibonacci Stone
Fibonacci Stone Earth Terrazzo Stone Tile at 400x400mm
Fibonacci Stone Earth Terrazzo Tile Flooring installed at Chartis
An arrangement of 4 Fibonacci Stone Earth Terrazzo Stone Tiles - each tile at 400x400mm
Detail of a sample of Fibonacci Stone Earth Terrazzo at 100x100mm
Fibonacci Stone Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles

Last Updated on 26 Jun 2014

​The Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone provide a flooring solution that provide an ethical and environmental flooring solution.

Overview
Description

The Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone provide a flooring solution that not only answer a wide range of aesthetic and budget requirements, but also provide an ethical and environmental flooring solution for all interior situations and applications.

Fibonacci Stone’s Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications

  • One of Fibonacci Stone’s leading tile products
  • Natural, earthy hues and rich tonal depths
  • Offers aesthetic appeal and durability
  • Versatile flooring solution for contemporary fitouts

The pebbly and riverstone qualities of the Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles bring the most refined aspects of outdoor aesthetics, indoors

  • Pale powder blues and dark matte browns blend to create a warm neutral tonal palette
  • High slip resistance
  • Minimal ongoing maintenance required
  • 100% Green Star rating

The Fibonacci Stone Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:

  • 600x600x21mm
  • 600x400x18mm
  • 400x400x15mm

Manufactured from natural stone and cement, the Earth Honed range from Fibonacci Stone adds appeal and a seamless finish to any interior space and installation.

Fibonacci Stone Earth Honed Product Sheet

1.17 MB

Display AddressBayswater, VIC

25/6 Nicole Close

1300 342 662
