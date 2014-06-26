Fibonacci Stone Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles
Last Updated on 26 Jun 2014
Overview
The Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone provide a flooring solution that not only answer a wide range of aesthetic and budget requirements, but also provide an ethical and environmental flooring solution for all interior situations and applications.
Fibonacci Stone’s Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications
- One of Fibonacci Stone’s leading tile products
- Natural, earthy hues and rich tonal depths
- Offers aesthetic appeal and durability
- Versatile flooring solution for contemporary fitouts
The pebbly and riverstone qualities of the Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles bring the most refined aspects of outdoor aesthetics, indoors
- Pale powder blues and dark matte browns blend to create a warm neutral tonal palette
- High slip resistance
- Minimal ongoing maintenance required
- 100% Green Star rating
The Fibonacci Stone Earth Honed Terrazzo Stone Tiles are available in the following standard sizes:
- 600x600x21mm
- 600x400x18mm
- 400x400x15mm
Manufactured from natural stone and cement, the Earth Honed range from Fibonacci Stone adds appeal and a seamless finish to any interior space and installation.