Fencing Systems and Restoration Products from Chatterton Lacework

Victorian and Edward Heritage Fencing Materials

Aluminium and Cast Iron Lacework

Aluminium Panels

Wrought Iron Products

Balustrade Newels

Aluminium Handrails

Steel Handrails

Aluminium and Steel Balustrades

Post Capital and Letterboxes

Lion Post

Picket Tops

Aluminium and Steel Spear Tops

Fencing Brackets

Gate, Pool Locks and Hinges

Aluminum and Steel Fencing Accessories

Established in 1946, Chatterton Lacework is an Australian owned company that has a wealth of experience in fencing materials and restoration equipment.Chatterton Lacework manufactures and distributes a range of Australian made and imported Victorian and Edward heritage restoration products.Chatterton Lacework fencing equipment caters for all residential and commercial fencing requirements.