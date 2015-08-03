The Fast-Trak Speed Lane systems from Radford Retail solutions is a product that combines security, design, reliability and speedy operation with space conscious construction that is suitable for many applications.

Ideally this product is suitable for offices, banks/finance institutes, airports, IT, Stadiums and leisure venues, education facilities and hospitals.

With a sleek and compact design, the Fast-Trak Speed Lanes also feature the following

Surface finish of 304 grade brushed stainless steel

Traffic light information panel and power supply

Glass panel security gates

Suitable for passages in both directions with electronic controls, the operation of the Speed Lanes is simple

Varying access control options

LED information light display

Intelligent electronics system to detect obstructions as well as unauthorised access

Backup and failsafe functions

Ideal for space conscious construction as well as convenience and quick traffic movement, the Fast-Trak Speed Lane system from Radford Solutions is a highly reliable security solution!