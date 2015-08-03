Fast-Trak Speed Lane
The Fast-Trak Speed Lane systems from Radford Retail solutions is a product that combines security, design, reliability and speedy operation with space conscious construction that is suitable for many applications.
Overview
Ideally this product is suitable for offices, banks/finance institutes, airports, IT, Stadiums and leisure venues, education facilities and hospitals.
With a sleek and compact design, the Fast-Trak Speed Lanes also feature the following
- Surface finish of 304 grade brushed stainless steel
- Traffic light information panel and power supply
- Glass panel security gates
Suitable for passages in both directions with electronic controls, the operation of the Speed Lanes is simple
- Varying access control options
- LED information light display
- Intelligent electronics system to detect obstructions as well as unauthorised access
- Backup and failsafe functions
Ideal for space conscious construction as well as convenience and quick traffic movement, the Fast-Trak Speed Lane system from Radford Solutions is a highly reliable security solution!