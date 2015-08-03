Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Radford Retail Solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Fast-Trak Speed Lane
Fast-Trak Speed Lane
Fast-Trak Speed Lane
Fast-Trak Speed Lane

Fast-Trak Speed Lane

Last Updated on 03 Aug 2015

The Fast-Trak Speed Lane systems from Radford Retail solutions is a product that combines security, design, reliability and speedy operation with space conscious construction that is suitable for many applications.

Overview
Description

The Fast-Trak Speed Lane systems from Radford Retail solutions is a product that combines security, design, reliability and speedy operation with space conscious construction that is suitable for many applications.

Ideally this product is suitable for offices, banks/finance institutes, airports, IT, Stadiums and leisure venues, education facilities and hospitals.

With a sleek and compact design, the Fast-Trak Speed Lanes also feature the following

  • Surface finish of 304 grade brushed stainless steel
  • Traffic light information panel and power supply
  • Glass panel security gates

Suitable for passages in both directions with electronic controls, the operation of the Speed Lanes is simple

  • Varying access control options
  • LED information light display
  • Intelligent electronics system to detect obstructions as well as unauthorised access
  • Backup and failsafe functions

Ideal for space conscious construction as well as convenience and quick traffic movement, the Fast-Trak Speed Lane system from Radford Solutions is a highly reliable security solution!

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

449.42 KB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap