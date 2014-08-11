Fantini Mint – A Solid Refinement

The Mint Collection, exclusive to Rogerseller, is a pleasant and balanced range of tapware with particular attention devoted to the proportions of each individual unit. The Mint tapware range is an evolution of the Plano mixer, a form of basic shapes and sleek lines.

The Mint Collection, designed by Angeletti and Ruzza for Fantini includes:

Three basins mixers

Three wall mixers with and without outlet and diverter

Bath set with handshower

Bidet mixer

The range is versatile, durable and reassuring for any contemporary bathroom environment.

Featuring high-quality Italian design, the Mint Collection is finished in the finest polished chrome

Fine, minimalistic aesthetic

Elegant lever with a thin, flat surface over a solid body

Silvana Angeletti and Daniele Ruzza operate a firm focusing on industrial design and cooperate with a number of Italian companies in kitchen and bathroom furniture and fittings.