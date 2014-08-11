Fantini Mint – A Solid Refinement
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2014
The Mint Collection is a pleasant and balanced range of tapware with particular attention devoted to the proportions of each individual unit
Overview
The Mint Collection, exclusive to Rogerseller, is a pleasant and balanced range of tapware with particular attention devoted to the proportions of each individual unit. The Mint tapware range is an evolution of the Plano mixer, a form of basic shapes and sleek lines.
The Mint Collection, designed by Angeletti and Ruzza for Fantini includes:
- Three basins mixers
- Three wall mixers with and without outlet and diverter
- Bath set with handshower
- Bidet mixer
The range is versatile, durable and reassuring for any contemporary bathroom environment.
Featuring high-quality Italian design, the Mint Collection is finished in the finest polished chrome
- Fine, minimalistic aesthetic
- Elegant lever with a thin, flat surface over a solid body
Silvana Angeletti and Daniele Ruzza operate a firm focusing on industrial design and cooperate with a number of Italian companies in kitchen and bathroom furniture and fittings.
