Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Rogerseller
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Fantini Mint Basin Mixer
Fantini Mini Bath Outlet and Mixer
Fantini Mint Wall Basin Outlet Mixer
Fantini Mint Basin Mixer
Fantini Mini Bath Outlet and Mixer
Fantini Mint Wall Basin Outlet Mixer

Fantini Mint – A Solid Refinement

Last Updated on 11 Aug 2014

​The Mint Collection is a pleasant and balanced range of tapware with particular attention devoted to the proportions of each individual unit

Overview
Description

The Mint Collection, exclusive to Rogerseller, is a pleasant and balanced range of tapware with particular attention devoted to the proportions of each individual unit. The Mint tapware range is an evolution of the Plano mixer, a form of basic shapes and sleek lines.

The Mint Collection, designed by Angeletti and Ruzza for Fantini includes:

  • Three basins mixers
  • Three wall mixers with and without outlet and diverter
  • Bath set with handshower
  • Bidet mixer

The range is versatile, durable and reassuring for any contemporary bathroom environment.

Featuring high-quality Italian design, the Mint Collection is finished in the finest polished chrome

  • Fine, minimalistic aesthetic
  • Elegant lever with a thin, flat surface over a solid body

Silvana Angeletti and Daniele Ruzza operate a firm focusing on industrial design and cooperate with a number of Italian companies in kitchen and bathroom furniture and fittings.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Fantini Mint Brochure

404.11 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurnley, VIC

173 - 177 Barkly Ave

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressNSW

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressQLD

03 9429 8888
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap