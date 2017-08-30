Fantasy Glass, exclusively from Euroglass

Euroglass is constantly searching for ways that ordinary glass can be reinterpreted. We want to offer glass designs that are more inspirational and beautiful and simply better to live with. We believe Fantasy Glass offers exactly that.

Where a standard clear piece of glass might have once filled a space, now you have the option of filling it with one of the many Fantasy glass designs. Fantasy Glass offers another element of interest and design over standard clear glass. It is also a further advance on custom sandblasted designed glass because the etching process repels finger-marks and oily stains on the etched pattern. It is therefore easier to keep clean and maintain.

Fantasy glass can be used in many different situations; Frameless shower screens, divider partitions,Balustrades, splash-backs, windows, furniture etc

Fantasy Glass designs will not degrade, pickle, wear or discolor. It is not susceptible to common cleaners.

It cannot be peeled off like stick on films. It can be cut and processed and treated in a glass factory like standard glass.

It is the new direction for aesthetically appealing glass design out of Europe. Euroglass has an exclusive agency in Australia.