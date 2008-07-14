Factory Finished Bathroom Modules with High Gloss Finishes by PUB Australia
Last Updated on 14 Jul 2008
PUB Bathroom Modules come in a range of 12 rooms, yet can all be personalised and are easy to install and deliver.
Overview
Description
PUB Australia's range of Bathroom Modules are ready to be installed directly into existing or new bulidings and feature high gloss finishes with moulded floor, walls and ceiling.
Ready to install and customised bathrooms with timber framing
- A shower and/or bath, and hot and cold water taps are connected to one H&C connection
- Timber framing and built on a structural subfloor for simple placement in all building types
- Variety of plan layouts including door size and location
- Range of accessories including windows, skylights, fans and light fittings
- Several shower and bath cubicles available
Disabled bathroom modules can be assembled temporarily or permanently.