Factory Finished Bathroom Modules with High Gloss Finishes by PUB Australia

Last Updated on 14 Jul 2008

PUB Bathroom Modules come in a range of 12 rooms, yet can all be personalised and are easy to install and deliver.

Overview
Description

PUB Australia's range of Bathroom Modules are ready to be installed directly into existing or new bulidings and feature high gloss finishes with moulded floor, walls and ceiling.

Ready to install and customised bathrooms with timber framing

  • A shower and/or bath, and hot and cold water taps are connected to one H&C connection
  • Timber framing and built on a structural subfloor for simple placement in all building types
  • Variety of plan layouts including door size and location
  • Range of accessories including windows, skylights, fans and light fittings
  • Several shower and bath cubicles available
PUB factory bathroom modules are designed with space in mind and removes the possibility of leaks. Resistant to mildew, these bathrooms are durable with minimal maintenance needed. PUB bathroom modules can be taken apart to transport into buildings and doorways.

Disabled bathroom modules can be assembled temporarily or permanently.
Contact
Display AddressLakemba, NSW

500 Punchbowl Rd

02 9750 0971 / 0427
