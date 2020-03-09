Facings Collection

Highly suited for internal applications and hard to access areas, the Austral Bricks facings range is an intelligent and cost-effective solution that provides both functionality and beauty. The internationally sourced and highly desirable La Paloma and San Selmo Reclaimed ranges are provided in facing versions.

La Paloma

Spain – confident, creative and the artistry of Dali, Picasso, Miró, which give inspiration to the soft white and charcoal black bricks of La Paloma and La Paloma Rustico. Characterful, eye-catching and steeped in heritage, they express two striking colours found in the spectrum of fired clay colours, transforming buildings into works of art.

San Selmo Reclaimed

Italy – inspired, rustic and charming. The unique San Selmo range of Smoked, Reclaimed, Textured and Raw Corso embodies the beauty of brick. With hues that transition from light to dark, tactile finishes, and sizes from conventional to distinctive, the San Selmo range suits all contemporary projects and environments.