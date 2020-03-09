Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Austral Bricks Master Logo
Austral Bricks
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Facings Collection
Facings Collection
Facings Collection
Facings Collection
Facings Collection
Facings Collection
Facings Collection
Facings Collection

Facings Collection

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2020

Highly suited for internal applications and hard to access areas, the Austral Bricks facings range is an intelligent and cost-effective solution that provides both functionality and beauty.

Overview
Description

Highly suited for internal applications and hard to access areas, the Austral Bricks facings range is an intelligent and cost-effective solution that provides both functionality and beauty. The internationally sourced and highly desirable La Paloma and San Selmo Reclaimed ranges are provided in facing versions.

La Paloma

Spain – confident, creative and the artistry of Dali, Picasso, Miró, which give inspiration to the soft white and charcoal black bricks of La Paloma and La Paloma Rustico. Characterful, eye-catching and steeped in heritage, they express two striking colours found in the spectrum of fired clay colours, transforming buildings into works of art.

San Selmo Reclaimed

Italy – inspired, rustic and charming. The unique San Selmo range of Smoked, Reclaimed, Textured and Raw Corso embodies the beauty of brick. With hues that transition from light to dark, tactile finishes, and sizes from conventional to distinctive, the San Selmo range suits all contemporary projects and environments.

Contact
Display AddressHorsley Park, NSW

NSW Branch 738-180 Wallgrove

1300 794 062
Display AddressRochedale, QLD

Queensland Branch 105 Gardner Road

07 3905 3257
Display AddressGolden Grove, SA

SA Branch 201 Greenwith Rd

+61 2 9101 4800
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Tasmania Branch 210 Elizabeth Street

03 6217 9287
Display AddressWollert, VIC

VIC Branch Brick Makers Drive

03 9102 1472
Display AddressBellevue, WA

WA Branch 15 Military Road

61 2 9101 4800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap