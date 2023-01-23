Facade cladding

Linius is a horizontal cladding system in aluminium with a contemporary look and a range of benefits. The fixation elements of the profiles are invisibly concealed for a sleek result. Linius combines a high level of quality with functionality and durability, for both newbuild and renovation projects.

Vertical design:

For facades with character

Your interior is an expression of who you are — and your facade can tell your story too. Renson's Linarte vertical cladding system gives you all the creative freedom you could wish for to create a unique look for your facade. Durable quality and a sleek, minimalist look are guaranteed for both newbuild and renovation projects.