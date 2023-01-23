Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Renson
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Facade Cladding Image
Renson Facade Cladding
Renson Facade Cladding Hero
Renson Facade Cladding Horizontal
Renson Facade Cladding Verticale Gevelbekleding
Facade Cladding Image
Renson Facade Cladding
Renson Facade Cladding Hero
Renson Facade Cladding Horizontal
Renson Facade Cladding Verticale Gevelbekleding

Facade cladding

Last Updated on 23 Jan 2023

Linius is a horizontal cladding system in aluminium with a contemporary look and a range of benefits. The fixation elements of the profiles are invisibly concealed for a sleek result. Linius combines a high level of quality with functionality and durability, for both newbuild and renovation projects.

Overview
Description

Linius is a horizontal cladding system in aluminium with a contemporary look and a range of benefits. The fixation elements of the profiles are invisibly concealed for a sleek result. Linius combines a high level of quality with functionality and durability, for both newbuild and renovation projects.

Vertical design:

For facades with character

Your interior is an expression of who you are — and your facade can tell your story too. Renson's Linarte vertical cladding system gives you all the creative freedom you could wish for to create a unique look for your facade. Durable quality and a sleek, minimalist look are guaranteed for both newbuild and renovation projects.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Facade_cladding_brochure

5.29 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Renson Australia, Factory 1/2-4 Clarice road, Box Hill Sth,

(03) 9898 9367
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap