Fabricated 3 Dimensional Metal Signage and Custom Manufacturing from Sign Industries

Sign Industries specialise in complex and intricate designs with high quality detailed finishes.

Fabricated signage is suitable for the following areas:

Building Identifications

Reception and Foyer Signage

Commercial Signage

School crests and emblems

Company Logos

Custom structures or frames.

Branding your facility with our cutting edge 3D fabricated signage is a professional and modern way to display your companies logo.

Our unique and precise capabilities enable us to achieve high quality finishes achieving impressive visual results. These are not possible with the usual standard foam or acrylic products.

Materials Available:

Stainless Steel

Copper

Aged Copper

Gold Titanium

Bronze Titanium

Black Titanium

Blue Titanium

Zinc

Brass

Oxidized Brass

Finishes Available: