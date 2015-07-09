Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
FLIR Infrared Cameras & Thermal Imaging
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals
Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals
Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals
Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals
Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals
Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals
Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals
Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals

Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals

Last Updated on 09 Jul 2015

New and improved from FLIR, equipped with both Meterlink™ and Bluetooth® connections, the Exx-Series makes inspections accurate and fast.

Overview
Description

New and improved from FLIR, equipped with both MeterLink™ and Bluetooth® connections, the Exx-Series makes inspections accurate and fast. FLIR MeterLink™ technology allows FLIR Exx series users to save time by transferring, via Bluetooth®, the data acquired by an Extech clamp meter or multifunction moisture meter into the thermal imaging camera. In addition, they can easily transfer images wirelessly to a smart phone or tablet PC.

Benefits to the Exx-Series

  • User interface and keypad for simple operation
  • Temperatures can be measured up to +650°C
  • Production of instant ‘Point and shoot’ JPEG images/video
  • Auto-orientation feature ensuring the camera automatically adjusts measurement information

The Exx-Series encapsulates a range of affordable, ergonomic and feature-rich thermal imaging cameras that quicken the time spent on electrical and mechanical inspections.

Contact
Display AddressNotting Hill, VIC

10 Business Park Drive

03 9550 2800
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap