Exx- Series Thermal Imaging Cameras for Industrial Professionals

New and improved from FLIR, equipped with both MeterLink™ and Bluetooth® connections, the Exx-Series makes inspections accurate and fast. FLIR MeterLink™ technology allows FLIR Exx series users to save time by transferring, via Bluetooth®, the data acquired by an Extech clamp meter or multifunction moisture meter into the thermal imaging camera. In addition, they can easily transfer images wirelessly to a smart phone or tablet PC.

Benefits to the Exx-Series

User interface and keypad for simple operation

Temperatures can be measured up to +650°C

Production of instant ‘Point and shoot’ JPEG images/video

Auto-orientation feature ensuring the camera automatically adjusts measurement information

The Exx-Series encapsulates a range of affordable, ergonomic and feature-rich thermal imaging cameras that quicken the time spent on electrical and mechanical inspections.