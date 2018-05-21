Logo
Detailed product image of external aluminium flooring system
Outdure Qwickbuild modular decking system used for ramp
Aerial view of Outdure decking system showing structural support
Detailed image of Outdure decking system with structural beams
Outdure Qwickbuild modular framing & support system
Outdure decking system on outdoor stairs
Aerial view of Outdure decking system on roof top
Detailed product image of Outdure decking system with structural framing system
Detailed side product image of Outdure decking system with structural framing system
Detailed product image of Outdure tile framing system
Outdoor view of Outdure decking system for Victoria Legal Aid
Outdure rendering QwickBuild frame system tile decking turf aluminim baseboard
Outdure QwickBuild ResortDeck commercial rooftop deck Aecom house
Aerial view of Outdure QwickBuild for Barangaroo House
Outdure Qwickbuild modular framing & support system

Last Updated on 21 May 2018

QwickBuild by Outdure is an external aluminium flooring system that provides strong, durable, stable structures to support decking boards, tiles, turf or a combination of these surfaces.

QwickBuild by Outdure is an external aluminium flooring system that provides strong, durable, stable structures to support decking boards, tiles, turf or a combination of these surfaces.

QwickBuild is designed for installations over waterproof membranes, concrete or natural ground scenarios. The system allows for the construction of support structures ranging from extremely low heights (71mm FFL) through to structures higher off the ground (420mm+)

QwickBuild offers the most features and benefits for deck structures under 400mm in height, especially areas where deck structures are built over a waterproof membrane., this includes rooftop spaces and balconies. The system offers low height capabilities, enables the construction of deck structures with flush internal and external floor levels that are of complex integrating surfaces, and the convenience of transporting made-to-measure frames to site, significantly reducing installation time on site, therefore making QwickBuild a cost-effective solution. The system allows for the design and construction of stairs, seats, screens, and curves.

Depending on the intended use and engineering design (spans required), the Outdure CAD team can design the structure you required for your project.

Outdure is particularly effective for balconies and rooftop spaces - new and remedial. Recent commercial projects include hospitality, aged care, education spaces, multi-residential, resorts, pools and childcare.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

812.07 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

22/112 McEvoy Street

02 9098 8250
