External Continuous Louvres from Maxim Louvres
Last Updated on 09 Nov 2010
Continuous Louvres for external applications
Overview
Description
Maxim Louvres design and supply Cotinuous Louvres for commercial and residential external applications
Continuous louvres designed for external installations to horizontal, sloping vertical or curved glazing
Continuous Louvres from Maxim Louvres are suitable for a range of applications including:
The Maxim range of Continuous Louvres offer a range of features and benefits including:
Continuous louvres designed for external installations to horizontal, sloping vertical or curved glazing
Continuous Louvres from Maxim Louvres are suitable for a range of applications including:
- Apartments
- Houses
- Offices
- Schools
- Universities
- Hospitals
- Aged care facilities
The Maxim range of Continuous Louvres offer a range of features and benefits including:
- Reductions in solar gain by up to 90% on glazed areas
- Designed with fully adjustable blades which allow users to control glare and enhance privacy as well changing outward vision
- Complies with AS1170.2 wind loading regulations ensuring that Continuous Louvres are built for a variety of conditions
- Mechanisms are virtually maintenance free with louvres able to be easily unclipped for cleaning, access or repairs
- Availability in a range of handling systems with fixed, hand-wheel, gearbox and electric motor mechanisms on offer
Maxim Louvres have been supplying and installing premium louvre systems for more than 10 years.