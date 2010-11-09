External Continuous Louvres from Maxim Louvres

Continuous louvres designed for external installations to horizontal, sloping vertical or curved glazing



Apartments

Houses

Offices

Schools

Universities

Hospitals

Aged care facilities

Durable, high quality continuous louvres

Reductions in solar gain by up to 90% on glazed areas

Designed with fully adjustable blades which allow users to control glare and enhance privacy as well changing outward vision

Complies with AS1170.2 wind loading regulations ensuring that Continuous Louvres are built for a variety of conditions

Mechanisms are virtually maintenance free with louvres able to be easily unclipped for cleaning, access or repairs

Availability in a range of handling systems with fixed, hand-wheel, gearbox and electric motor mechanisms on offer

Maxim Louvres have been supplying and installing premium louvre systems for more than 10 years.

