External Blinds, Venetians and Screens by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand
Last Updated on 14 Feb 2012
Helioscreen offers a wide range of external sun control systems to complement every external façade
Overview
Helioscreen provide an extensive range of External Screens, Venetians and Sideline Screens which not only extend outdoor living areas but also emphasise the importance of glass and a view from the inside.
Helioscreen's sun control systems have been designed specifically to deal with the harsh rays of the sun.
External screens control the amount of natural light, heat and sun radiation that enters the building
- Unaffected by extreme temperature changes
- Screens operate using discreet stainless steel side cables or sleek aluminum side channels
- Powder coated to suit any exterior
- External fabrics are available in a wide range of colours and are anti-static for easy cleaning
- Available with a quality and performance warranty.
- Option to be manually operated or motorised by Somfy
Helioshade HV80 External Venetians reduce the sun's penetration by up to 90%
- Advanced external venetian blind system which allows natural light and sunlight through whilst also reducing blinding glare and uncomfortable hothouse effects
- Temperature and light levels can be controlled to match the user's exact requirements providing extensive air conditioning cost efficiencies
- Perfect for both domestic and working environments
- When fully retracted HV80 provides a completely un-obstructed view
- Featuring stylish 80mm curved louvres with rolled edges for extra stability, the venetians are available in a range of colours
Sideline Screen combines privacy and sun protection
- Complete privacy as well as sun and wind protection to balconies, terraces and garden areas
- Modern European-styled cassette design available in a variety of colours
- Constructed from high-quality corrosion resistant materials
Downloads
External Blinds from Helioscreen
206.22 KB
Motorised External Venetians from Helioscreen
289.64 KB
Helioshade Cassette
863.04 KB
Vario Pergola Self Supporting Sunroof
851.79 KB
External Blinds
889.14 KB
Helioshade Fabric Cassette
1005.62 KB
Helioshade Classic Series
1.02 MB
Helioshade Motorised External Venetian
1.12 MB
Varioscreen Retractable Sunroof
1.25 MB