External Blinds, Venetians and Screens by Helioscreen Australia and New Zealand

Helioscreen provide an extensive range of External Screens, Venetians and Sideline Screens which not only extend outdoor living areas but also emphasise the importance of glass and a view from the inside.

Helioscreen's sun control systems have been designed specifically to deal with the harsh rays of the sun.

External screens control the amount of natural light, heat and sun radiation that enters the building



Unaffected by extreme temperature changes

Screens operate using discreet stainless steel side cables or sleek aluminum side channels

Powder coated to suit any exterior

External fabrics are available in a wide range of colours and are anti-static for easy cleaning

Available with a quality and performance warranty.

Option to be manually operated or motorised by Somfy

Helioshade HV80 External Venetians reduce the sun's penetration by up to 90%

Advanced external venetian blind system which allows natural light and sunlight through whilst also reducing blinding glare and uncomfortable hothouse effects

Temperature and light levels can be controlled to match the user's exact requirements providing extensive air conditioning cost efficiencies

Perfect for both domestic and working environments

When fully retracted HV80 provides a completely un-obstructed view

Featuring stylish 80mm curved louvres with rolled edges for extra stability, the venetians are available in a range of colours

Sideline Screen combines privacy and sun protection

Complete privacy as well as sun and wind protection to balconies, terraces and garden areas

Modern European-styled cassette design available in a variety of colours

Constructed from high-quality corrosion resistant materials

All Helioscreen external screens and blinds provide optimum heat protection and unsurpassed light control.